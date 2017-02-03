Iowa Still Streaking, Beats Defending Champs 3-0

February 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





CLEVELAND, OH - The Iowa Wild (23-19-4-1, 51 points) defeated the Cleveland Monsters (20-18-1-3, 44 points) 3-0 in front of 10,687 fans on Friday night at the Quicken Loans Arena. Iowa goalie Alex Stalock made 27 saves, leading his club to a team record fifth straight win overall. The Iowa goalie improves to 15-10-4 and the team extends a team record road-winning streak to eight games - tied for the longest streak in the AHL this season. Forwards Teemu Pulkkinen, Christoph Berstchy and Mario Lucia each scored as the Wild moved to 14-7-2-0 on the road this season. Iowa now has points in 11 of its last 12 games (9-1-2-0). Monsters goalie Anton Forsberg (13-10-2) suffered the loss with nine saves. Iowa remains in Cleveland to meet the Monsters again on Saturday at 6 PM CT.

The Wild struck for the first period's lone goal, taking a 1-0 lead at 13:03 off Mario Lucia's ninth goal of the season. The Iowa rookie swept in towards the Cleveland blueline, intercepting an outlet pass. Lucia then ripped a wrist shot, through traffic and past goalie Anton Forsberg for 1-0 lead through one period of play. The goal extended Lucia's points streak to six straight games.

In the second period, the lead grew to 2-0 at 6:31 of the frame. Wild defenseman Gustav Olofsson played the puck to the Cleveland net that was initially stopped by Forsberg. Crashing the crease, Iowa forward Christoph Bertschy knocked the rebound past Forsberg for the two-goal lead. Right wing Teemu Pulkkinen added an assist on Bertschy's ninth goal of the season.

Pulkkinen sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1:43 remaining in regulation for the 3-0 final. Pulkkinen's 14th goal of the year was set up by Colton Beck.

Iowa concludes its five-game road trip on Saturday and returns home on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to play the Cleveland Monsters. The game is part of Winning Wednesdays. If the Wild wins, all fans in attendance receive a free ticket to Fan Appreciation on April 14. Fans 21 and older may purchase two tallboys for $10. Fans may also bring a Subway receipt to purchase a ticket for only $5.

Iowa welcomes the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. The team honors all local service personnel with Local Heroes night, presented by Great Clips. Fans may enjoy $2 beers, presented by 100.3 The Bus. There will also be barefoot wine specials at the game. Collegeville packs are also available for purchase at the game. There will be a food drive at the game, presented by Billion Buick GMC and Barilla that benefits Move the Food.

On Feb. 11 at 7 PM the Wild and Griffins meet again as the team celebrates Pink in the Rink Night in a partnership with Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa. Pink in the Rink is sponsored by KISS FM, Ankeny Allstate, UnitedHealthcare, Edwards, Universal Printing and Platos Closet. The team dons "Pink In The Rink" themed jerseys, which are auctioned off after the game in a live postgame jersey auction.The first 7,500 fans to the game receive a Pink LED giveaway, sponsored by Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa, KISS FM and Food Dudes. Fans 21 and over may enjoy Jim Beam Drink specials, sponsored by NASH FM. The Brewdog pack is also available, where fans get a ticket to the game, hot dog voucher, beer at the game and a voucher for a drink at Legends.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild .

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com .

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com . Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

