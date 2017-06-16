Iowa Splits in Nashville

News Release

NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (28-40) sank to the Nashville Sounds (34-31) 7-1 in the series finale, Friday at First Tennessee Park. The I-Cubs walk away with a series split, snapping a streak of three straight series losses.

Zach Hedges (0-1) took the mound for Iowa, making his Triple-A debut after receiving a promotion from Double-A Tennessee today. The righty gave up three runs in each of the first two innings, serving up four singles in the first and a three-run home run to Bruce Maxwell in the second. Hedges eventually settled in, retiring the final 10 batters he faced in his five-inning outing. He finished his debut with six earned runs allowed on seven hits and two walks while whiffing none.

The I-Cubs were held to eight hits, marking the 11th consecutive game in which they failed to post double-digit hits. Iowa's only scratch on the scoreboard came in the third on back-to-back doubles from Jacob Hannemann and Jeimer Candelario. Each recording two hits, Hannemann, Candelario and Victor Caratini claimed the majority of Iowa's offense.

Iowa's bullpen was steady, though Nashville added a run in the sixth off Andury Acevedo. The righty would allow the sole run over two innings of work, while Jack Leathersich contributed a 1-2-3 inning.

Iowa returns to Principal Park tomorrow for a four-game set with Omaha. Fans are invited to play catch on the field prior to the 7:08 p.m. game. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com .

