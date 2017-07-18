Iowa Sneaks Past Sounds in Pitcher\\"s Duel

News Release

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Nashville Sounds dropped an old fashioned pitcher's duel Monday night 1-0 to the Iowa Cubs. Starting pitchers Corey Walter and Jen-Ho Tseng combined for 12 scoreless innings and allowed just seven hits between them.

The Sounds offense was unable to solve the Tseng riddle. Nashville tallied just three hits in seven innings against the 22-year-old making just his second career Triple-A start. Tseng fanned eight Sounds on the night and induced soft contact all game long.

Walter rebounded nicely after two tough outings prior to the All-Star break. The right hander flung five scoreless innings while allowing four hits, walking a pair, and struck out four batters. Walter scattered the four hits he allowed, not surrendering multiple hits in any one inning.

Joey Wendle legged out his team-leading 23rd double of the season to lead off the fifth inning and extend his hitting streak to a season-long nine games. Wendle's double was the first of three lead off batters to be left stranded on base for the Sounds in the game.

Iowa opened up the scoring with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Felix Doubront got two quick punch outs to begin the inning before surrendering the first home run of the season for Elliot Soto.

The I-Cubs looked to extend their lead in the eighth inning. Chris Dominguez led off the frame with a ringing double and then swiped third base. Jemile Weeks then lifted a high fly ball to Jaff Decker in center field. Decker measured the fly ball, made the catch and fired home as Dominguez tagged from the third. Catcher Ryan Lavarnway snagged Decker's throw on one bounce and applied the tag on Dominguez to keep it a one-run game.

In the top of the ninth inning Matt Olson roped his fourth career triple to get things started. Nashville was unable to cash in, however as Felix Peña retired the next three batters. Renato Nuñez grounded out to the shortstop, Wendle struck out swinging, and Mark Canha grounded out to short to end the game.

