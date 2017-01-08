Iowa Scores 3-1 Win over Manitoba

The Manitoba Moose (14-15-3-2) and Iowa Wild (16-18-2-1) closed out their season series Sunday afternoon at MTS Centre. The goaltenders were tested early as both teams used their speed to earn some free looks. Ondrej Pavelec was forced to turn aside a pair of breakaways while Brandon Tanev was foiled by Alex Stalock on a shorthanded break. Manitoba came the closest to hanging a goal on the board as Brendan Lemieux blistered a shot from the circle past Stalock, but rang it off the post. With neither squad able to solve the goaltenders, the Moose and Wild went to the second tied 0-0.

It took until the 35th minute of the game for a team to find the back of the net. After JC Lipon was struck with a high-stick, the Moose went to work on a four-minute powerplay. In the back-half of the man advantage, Kyle Connor sent a pass down low to Chase De Leo who immediately launched it across the crease to Dan DeSalvo who finished the play for the powerplay goal. Pavelec turned away eight shots in the period to keep the Moose ahead by one after 40 minutes.

The Wild pulled even just 28 seconds into the third when Grayson Downing sent Christoph Bertschy in alone, shorthanded. Bertschy pulled a slick move to the backhand to tie game. The deadlock remained in place until 13:17 into the period as Teemu Pulkkinen set up Pat Cannone on the back door to give Iowa its first lead of the day. With the Moose pushing for their own tying goal, Bertschy iced the game into an empty net for his second of the contest as the Wild came away with a 3-1 victory.

Dan DeSalvo took the team lead in goals with his ninth of the season. Peter Stoykewych led the Moose today with a career-high five shots on goal. Game attendance was announced at 4,807. Quotable Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "We look at it from a development perspective. Obviously we want to win games and we're in this business to win hockey games, but the development side we see guys that are improving. Just small plays along the boards, protecting the puck, supporting each other in different areas. Maybe the result tonight is not there, but there's a lot of good things we've done."

Defenceman Brenden Kichton - "I felt we had a lot of outside shots, more than quality shots. We didn't really have many 'Grade A' scoring chances right in the slot. When the shots are coming from the outside its petty easy and I didn't think we generated much traffic either."

What's Next? The Moose head out on the road for a quick trip down to Tucson to play their rescheduled game against the Roadrunners on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The contest is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. CT. Tune in to hear the action live on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive beginning 15 minutes before puck drop.

Scoring Summary 1 2 3 F Iowa Wild 0 0 3 3 Manitoba Moose 0 1 0 1

Shots By Period 1 2 3 F Iowa Wild 9 8 6 23 Manitoba Moose 8 10 15 33

Special Teams PP PK PIM Iowa Wild 0/2 4/5 10 Manitoba Moose 1/5 2/2 4

Goaltender Summary Goaltender MIN SA SV Iowa Wild Alex Stalock 60:00 33 32 Manitoba Moose Ondrej Pavelec 59:56 22 20 Goal Summary

P TIME TEAM GOAL ASSIST ASSIST STR SCORE 2 14:59 MB Dan DeSalvo (9) Chase De Leo (9) Kyle Connor (4) PP 1-0 MB 3 0:28 IA Christoph Bertschy (4) Grayson Downing (8) SH 1-1 3 13:17 IA Pat Cannone (5) Teemu Pulkkinen (14) Colton Beck (11) ES 2-1 IA 3 18:14 IA Christoph Bertschy (5) Grayson Downing (9) EN 3-1 IA

