Iowa Rides a Win into the Break

News Release

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs (42-48) seized a 9-4 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (40-48), Sunday at Principal Park. Iowa enters the All-Star break in third place in the Pacific Coast League American North Division.

Jen-Ho Tseng (1-0), making his Triple-A debut, was good enough to grab the win. Through 5.1 innings, the 22-year-old served up three runs, two earned, on nine hits and three walks. Making his first relief appearance of the season, Casey Kelly took over in the sixth and contributed 3.2 one-run innings to collect the second save of his pro career.

Iowa built on a 2-1 lead in the fifth, posting three runs on three hits and two errors. The I-Cubs put runners on the corners with one out on singles from John Andreoli and Bijan Rademacher. Jacob Hannemann collected the first RBI of the inning with a soft single to right field. Andreoli scored from third on an error on the next play and Jemile Weeks capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to give the I-Cubs a 5-1 lead.

The two teams traded runs, but a three-run sixth kept Iowa ahead. Andreoli led off the drive with a solo shot deep to left field and Weeks brought in another two runs with a high fly ball to right field that was lost in the sun and fell for a double. Chris Dominguez doubled in Iowa's ninth run of the game in the eighth, solidifying the game and series win for Iowa.

Andreoli commanded Iowa's offense, going 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Weeks subsidized the effort with a 2-for-4 game, a double, a triple and three RBI, while Hannemann was 2-for-5 with two runs. Eight of nine Iowa starters collected at least one hit in the game.

