Iowa Recalls Labbe from Quad City

DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced on Sunday the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled defenseman Dylan Labbe (luh-bay) from the Quad City Mallards, Iowa's ECHL Affiliate.

Labbe rejoins Iowa after a 12-game stint in Quad City, scoring three goals and picking up 14 penalty minutes. He has yet to make his AHL season debut after having surgery last April to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Last season, Labbe played in 54 games as rookie for the Wild. In his first full season, the young defender scored four goals and totaled six points. For his AHL career, Labbe has played in 68 games, scoring five goals and adding four assists for nine points. The St. Benjamin, PQ native played his junior hockey in the QMJHL from 2011-14. In 193 games, Labbe scored 31 times and totaled 106 points for his junior career. Labbe was drafted by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft (#107 overall).

Iowa embarks on a lengthy road trip and returns home on Monday, Jan. 16 for the first-ever meeting with the San Diego Gulls at 7 PM.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com. Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

