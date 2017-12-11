Iowa Recalls Caito and Vay from Rapid City

News Release

DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Adam Vay and defenseman Matt Caito (kay-toe) from Iowa's ECHL affiliate, the Rapid City Rush. In addition, the club has released goaltender Branden Komm from his professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Caito leads all Rapid City Rush defenseman in scoring with 11 points on two goals and nine assists in 13 games played. Last season, as a rookie, the 24-year-old appeared in 13 games (1g, 1a) with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL and 23 games with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL. Caito turned pro in March of 2016, joining the Walleye after he finished his collegiate career at the University of Miami-Ohio. The California native was signed by Iowa Wild to an AHL SPC (standard player contract) on July 1, 2017.

Vay rejoins Iowa again after another stint with the Rush. The Budapest, Hungary native made his AHL debut with the Wild on October 28 in Tucson, a 5-4 overtime loss to the Roadrunners. Vay is 3-3-0 with the Rush this season. Last year he won 20 games at the ECHL level, his first professional season in North America.

Komm, 26 (3/19/91), did not appear in a game for Iowa after signing a PTO on November 28. He will return to the Quad City Mallards (ECHL).

