Iowa Rallies to Defeat San Antonio 5-3

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The Iowa Wild (11-8-2-0) erased a two-goal deficit with five goals in the second and third periods to defeat the San Antonio Rampage (11-9-1-0) 5-3 at the AT&T Center. Forward J.C. Beaudin registered his first point in a Rampage sweater after recording an assist in the third period.

San Antonio got out to an early lead 7:43 into the opening frame when Andrei Mironov found an open Alex Belzile at Iowa\'s blue line, leading to a breakaway goal. The remainder of the period went scoreless as the Silver and Black took a one-goal advantage into the first intermission.

The Rampage took advantage of a 2-on-1 situation when Mironov finished a backdoor pass from Tage Thompson 2:11 into the second frame, extending San Antonio\'s lead to two. Forward Christoph Bertschy cut the lead to one after finding open space behind the Rampage line, resulting in a breakaway goal 11:13 into the middle period. Iowa took advantage of a power-play opportunity at 15:35 when Alex Grant finished a centering pass from Cal O\'Reilly, tying the game at two.

The Wild took the lead 25 seconds into the final stanza when Joel Eriksson Ek collected a rebound and fired it past Rampage netminder Spencer Martin. Forward Gerald Mayhew collected his third goal of the season as Iowa extended its lead at 10:49. 18 seconds later Julien Nantel cut the Wild lead back to one after sending the puck past Iowa\'s goaltender Steve Michalek. Bertschy added an insurance goal for the Wild in the final two seconds, as Iowa defeated San Antonio 5-3.

