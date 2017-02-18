Iowa Inks NHL Veteran Ryan Carter to a PTO

February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced on Saturday the American Hockey league (AHL) club has signed forward Ryan Carter to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Carter, 33 (8/3/83), is in his 11th pro season after spending last year with the NHL's Minnesota Wild, scoring seven times and totaling 12 points in 60 games played. He also made two Stanley Cup Playoff appearances. The White Bear Lake, MN native played two season for Minnesota from 2014-15, compiling 10 goals and 25 points in 113 games. In all, the 33-year old has played in 473 NHL games, scoring 47 goals and setting up 52 others for 93 career points. The forward has added 444 minutes in penalties. Carter helped the New Jersey Devils to the 2012 Stanley Cup Final.

Carter started his pro career with the AHL's Portland Pirates in 2006-08, playing in 89 games. For his AHL career, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound wing has 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points, to go along with 123 minutes in penalties. As a pro, Carter has played in 562 career games between the NHL and the AHL, totaling 60 goals and 74 assists for 134 points. The forward played collegiately at Minnesota State University - Mankato. In two seasons, Carter posted 34 goals and 58 points in 76 WCHA games.

Iowa returns home to play the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. The first 1,500 fans to arrive receive a Crash bobblehead in celebration of Crash's birthday, presented by Better Business Bureau and NASH ICON. Following the conclusion of the game, there is a full mascot autograph session, highlighted by Crash, and a postgame skate. Fans may rent skates, benefiting American Heart Association. Subway Combo packs are also available for purchase at the game.

Iowa and Cleveland meet again on Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. It is Free Parking Monday (until the IEC lots are full). Fans may bring in a Subway Receipt to purchase a ticket for only $5.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com. Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

-- IOWA WILD --

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.