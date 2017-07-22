Iowa Gives up Lead for Second-Straight Day

News Release

DES MOINES - Renato Nunez smacked a two-run home run in the ninth inning to give the Nashville Sounds (46-52) their second-consecutive comeback win over the Iowa Cubs (44-52) 7-5, Thursday at Principal Park.

Eddie Butler got the start for the I-Cubs, making his first start since getting optioned from Chicago. Butler went 5.1 innings, allowing 10 hits, four earned runs and two walks, while striking out one batter en route to a no - decision.

Iowa got the scoring started early, plating one in the second before getting two men on when Bijan Rademacher came to the plate. Rademacher launched his fourth homer of the year over the center field wall to give the I-Cubs the 4-0 lead. Jeimer Candelario added a run in the fifth with an RBI single to score John Andreoli.

Nashville began to chip away at Butler and the I-Cubs starting in the third inning. The Sounds scored exactly one run in four consecutive innings to cut the deficit to one, before tying the game in the eighth. With Felix Pena pitching, Mark Canha lofted a ball to center field that Jacob Hannemann lost in the sun, which resulted in a triple. Yairo Munoz doubled him in one batter later.

Dillon Maples (0-1) took the ninth and surrendered the go-ahead two-run homer to Nunez. Josh Smith (3-1) pitched four scoreless innings in relief of Jesse Hahn to seal the win for Nashville.

Iowa and Oklahoma City will start a three-game series tomorrow at Principal Park to finish off the seven-game homestand. Promotions include Friday Night Fireworks. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com .

