Iowa Falls 4-3 in Back-And-Forth Affair at Milwaukee

January 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild
News Release
Wild earn a point as Admirals win in the shootout
MILWAUKEE, WIS. - Iowa Wild (15-11-6-3; 39 pts.) earned a point against Milwaukee Admirals (17-13-4-0; 38 pts.), as the team lost 4-3 in the shootout at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
Iowa opened the scoring for the first time in four games when forward Christoph Bertschy buried his seventh of the season at 14:00 in the first period. Center Pat Cannone skated behind the Milwaukee net and quickly made a no-look pass to Bertschy, who was crashing the net. Bertschy ripped a shot toward the far post and beat Anders Lindback (20 saves) to give the Wild a 1-0 lead.
Milwaukee evened it up 1-1 at 18:35 when defenseman Joonas Lyytinen, fresh off a reassignment from Nashville, put a shot on net, which bounced off Anthony Richard and past Wild goaltender Steve Michalek (23 saves). The first-period horn sounded with the teams tied at 1, but with Milwaukee holding a 13-7 shot advantage.
Wild forward Kyle Rau gave Iowa a 2-1 lead with a wrist shot from the left face-off dot just 2:45 into the second period. Forward Luke Kunin brought the puck into the offensive zone off a pass from defenseman Zach Palmquist and worked his way down low, drawing the Milwaukee defenders with him. Rau filled into the open space, caught the pass from Kunin and rifled a shot into the back of the net to reclaim the lead.
Richard tallied his second score of the game less than two minutes later when he snuck a shot past Michalek on a breakaway at 4:35 in the second period. His multi-goal night was his first of the 2017-18 season.
Once again the Wild broke ahead from Milwaukee, as defenseman Alex Grant recorded a power-play goal at 6:46 in the second period. Grant one-timed a pass from defenseman Ryan Murphy, finding pay dirt and giving the Wild its third lead of the game. Cannone earned the secondary assist on the goal for his first multi-assist night and fourth multi-point game of the season, while Grant's tally was his first since Dec. 1.
Heading into the third period, the Wild led 3-2, while the Admirals had an 18-17 lead in shots.
Admirals forward Harry Zolnierczyk recorded his 13th goal of the season when he redirected a shot from Emil Pettersson past Michalek at 14:45 in the third period. Milwaukee's second power-play goal sent the game into overtime.
After a scoreless overtime, the two teams went to the shootout. Winger Sam Anas scored for the Wild, but Admirals forwards Justin Kirkland, Freddy Gaudreau and Zolnierczyk all scored, giving the hosts the 4-3 victory.
The Wild return to Iowa for a clash with the AHL-leading Manitoba Moose Saturday. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. CT.
The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April.
For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2018
- San Antonio Earns 20th Win in 2-1 Shootout over Stockton - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Falls 4-3 in Back-And-Forth Affair at Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Pirri, Pulkkinen Power Wolves Past Top-Ranked Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Beat Rockford for Fifth Win in a Row - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Secure Standings Point at Toronto in 2018 Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Pack Spoil Bjork's P-Bruins Debut in 3-2 Win - Providence Bruins
- Four Unanswered Goals Launch Comets to Win over Rocket - Utica Comets
- BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN JOONAS KORPISALO TO MONSTERS, RECALL MATISS KIVLENIEKS - Cleveland Monsters
- 'CANES ACTIVATE KRUGER FROM INJURED RESERVE - Charlotte Checkers
- Reign Assign Defenseman Jonathan Racine to Manchester (ECHL) - Ontario Reign
- Cal Petersen Named to 2018 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Ontario Reign
- Manitoba Moose Moose to be Well Represented at 2018 AHL - Manitoba Moose
- Cal Petersen Named to 2018 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Ontario Reign
- Rampage Forward Rocco Grimaldi and Defenseman Jordan Schmaltz - San Antonio Rampage
- WOLF PACK DEFENSEMAN JOHN GILMOUR EARNS ATLANTIC DIVISION ALL-STAR CLASSIC NOD - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lorito and Puempel Named 2018 AHL All-Star Classic Participants - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Andy Welinski Named to 2018 AHL All-Star Classic - San Diego Gulls
- NEWS Zykov Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- F Danick Martel and D T.J. Brennan Named to 2018 AHL All-Star - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Pirri Picked for 2018 AHL All-Star Classic - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins' Sprong and DeSmith Named to AHL All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Matthew Peca Named 2018 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Forward Luke Kunin Named Central Division All-Star - Iowa Wild
- C.J. SMITH, LINUS ULLMARK NAMED TO AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE ALL-STAR ROSTER - Rochester Americans
- Thatcher Demko and Reid Boucher Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Utica Comets
- Danforth Named to Team Central All-Star Team - Rochester Americans
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Gaunce, Schroeder, and Motte to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Fall in Shootout, 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Svedberg Shootout Slapper Downs Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Crunch Edged by Comets, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Rampage Reassign Joe Cannata, Michael Joly and Brady Shaw to Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- Monsters Clipped by Admirals, 5-3 - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Get 2nd Straight over Cleveland - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jfk Powers P-Bruins over Thunderbirds in a Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Molino Leads Comets Past Crunch - Utica Comets
- POSTGAME: San Diego 4 at Ontario 3 - San Diego Gulls
- Sound Tigers 5, Wolf Pack 1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Phantoms Rally in 3rd at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blueger Stays Hot, But Penguins Fall to Phantoms, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers 5, Hartford Wolf Pack 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- HOGS CAP WEEKEND SERIES vs. GRIFFINS - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Release Defenseman Mathieu Brodeur from PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes Recall Campbell, Assign Hanley and Merkley to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Calgary Flames Re-Assign Rasmus Andersson - Stockton Heat
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 22, 2017, San Diego 4 vs. Ontario 3 OT - San Diego Gulls
- Raddysh Rallies Rockford Past Wolves in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Win in Shootout, 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Antonio 1 at Manitoba 3 - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Edge Rocket in Extra-Frame to Continue Road-Winning Ways with 3-2 Overtime Victory - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Edge Rocket in Extra-Frame to Continue Road-Winning Ways with 3-2 Overtime Victory - Rochester Americans
- Wild Falls to Griffins 3-2 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- San Antonio Falls Short in Manitoba 3-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- Wolves Fall in OT, Earn Point in Seventh Straight - Chicago Wolves
- Thunderbirds 5, Sound Tigers 2 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hartford Wolf Pack 6, Providence Bruins 4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- RECAP: Blueger, Burton Both Score Twice in Pens' OT Win over Devils - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Dominate Senators, 8-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Admirals Offense Explodes for Five in Win over Cleveland - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hickman's Two Goals Not Enough as P-Bruins Fall 6-4 to the Pack - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Upended by Admirals, 5-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Drop Hard Fought Battle to Marlies - Utica Comets
- Blue Jackets Recall Forwards Motte, Schroeder from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Release Forward Joel Lowry - Utica Comets
- Dienes Reassigned to Jacksonville - Manitoba Moose
- Flames Recall Rasmus Andersson - Stockton Heat
- Comets Sign Forward Vincent Arseneau to PTO - Utica Comets
- Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Two Key Rivalries Cap Pre-Holiday Slate - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Kings Recall Defenseman Kevin Gravel from Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Currie Hat Trick Gets Condors 4-3 Win over San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- San Antonio 2 at Manitoba 7 - Manitoba Moose