Iowa Assigns Jack Walker to Rapid City

DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced Sunday that forward Jack Walker has been assigned to the Rapid City Rush, Iowa's ECHL affiliate. Walker, who was injured in September during the Traverse City Prospect Tournament, had yet to appear in a game this season.

The 21-year-old was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016. The Edina, MN native played in 318 games with the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2012-2017. Last season, he racked up 71 points (31g, 41a) in 70 games, finishing second on the team in scoring. Walker signed an AHL contract on August 1, 2017.

Iowa Wild hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at 5:00 for Teddy Bear Toss Night.

