Iowa Announces Roster Additions and Cuts

News Release

DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced on Thursday the following roster moves; Forwards Christoph Bertschy and Kyle Rau have been assigned to Iowa from the NHL's Minnesota Wild. In addition; forwards Pat Cannone, Landon Ferraro, Kurtis Gabriel, Zack Mitchell and Cal O'Reilly, as well as defenseman Alex Grant and goalie Niklas Svedberg, have all cleared waivers and have been assigned to the Iowa Wild.

Iowa also announced the following players have been cut from training camp tryout agreements; defensemen Jason Binkley, Josh Elmes, Geoff Fortman, Vinny Muto and Davis Vandane, as well as forwards Danny Smith, Andrew Miller, Anthony Flaherty, Kyle Dutra and Woody Hudson.

The Iowa Wild plays a pair of preseason games, both will be in North Dakota against the Manitoba Moose - the Winnipeg Jets AHL affiliate. Iowa and Manitoba meet at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. The two teams play a second preseason game at the Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

Opening Night 2017 for the Iowa Wild is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7 with a visit from the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Opening night and the Wild's fifth anniversary season is presented by Mercy and Bankers Trust. Brother Trucker is set to kickoff the Local Concert series with a live performance from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on the South Concourse. Fans may purchase two tallboys for $10 for the Local Concert series. The first 1,500 fans to arrive at the game receive a five-year anniversary banner sponsored by Bankers Trust. It is also a Jim Beam night where fans may purchase a $5 Jim Beam vanilla or a $10 Jim Beam vanilla in a mason jar. The Brewdog pack is also available for purchase at the game.

Iowa welcomes Milwaukee again on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. It's Kids Fall Festival night. The first 1,500 fans to arrive at the game receive an Iowa Wild cling schedule sponsored by BUS 100.3 and Hicklin Garage. Fans may bring in a Subway receipt and purchase a ticket for only $5. The Subway combo pack is also available for purchase at the game. There is a postgame skate following the conclusion of the game presented by Smock Industries and NASH Icon.

Opening Night 2017 for the Iowa Wild is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7 with a visit from the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2017-18 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com.

