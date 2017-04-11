Intimidators Newsletter: F&M Bank High School Tournament Opens on April 14

News Release

F&M Bank High School Baseball Classic welcomes 8-team field to Intimidators Stadium starting April 14

The annual F&M Bank High School Baseball Classic returns to Intimidators Stadium supported by Carolinas HealthCare System, home of the Kannapolis Intimidators, starting Friday, April 14, as eight area teams compete for the title. The bracket-style tournament opens Friday at 11:00 a.m. and will continue Saturday and Monday. Tickets are just $6 for adults and $5 for students and seniors (55+), while children 4 & under will be admitted free.

Host your child's birthday at the ballpark

Celebrate your child's birthday at the ballpark this year! Ballpark Birthdays feature tickets, hot dogs, chips, drinks and dessert for your guests as well as some great party favor options. Plus the birthday child will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and receive an autographed baseball.

Cloud 9 gives youth teams a memorable experience

Our popular Cloud 9 program, which gives youth sports teams the chance to take the field with the Intimidators during the National Anthem, is on sale for the 2017 season. Be the team MVP (most valuable parent), and reserve your team's Cloud 9 game today by calling 704-932-3267.

Picnics, group outings available

There's no need to be intimidated about organizing a picnic at the ballpark for your company, organization or family and friends. We make the entire process easy from start to finish. Picnics and other group outings are available for any of our 70 home games by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at (704) 932-3267.

Tonight: Play BINGO all game long BINGO is back at the ballpark tonight (Tuesday, April 11). Be sure to grab your BINGO cards on the way into the stadium, and listen for your numbers between innings for your chance to take home great Intimidators prizes.

Wednesday, 10:05 a.m.: Mascot Mania Join Intimidators mascot Tim E. Gator and all his furry friends on Education Day presented by Carolinas HealthCare System for Mascot Mania. Many of your favorite local mascots will be at the ballpark, so bring the kids to this special day game. Gates open at 9 a.m.

Thursday, April 20: Gamer Night featuring PS4 Giveaway Drop the controllers and grab your tickets to Gamer Night on April 20. Not only is it a Thirsty Thursday with discounted drinks all game long, the Intimidators are giving away a PS4 to one lucky fan!

Friday, April 21: Get Healthy Kannapolis

Join the Intimidators as we promote healthy living in our community with our first of five Get Health Kannapolis games at the ballpark in 2017.

Saturday, April 22: Jurassic Ballpark

Journey back 65 million years with a trip to the Intimidators game as Dakota and Friends will be at the ballpark. Order your ticket online before supplies go extinct.

Also on Saturday: Girl Scouts Night

Bring your girl scouts to the ballpark on Saturday, April 22, for our annual Girl Scout Night game. All uniformed girl scouts get to parade around the field before the game and will receive a commemorative scout patch.

April 23, Sunday: Kids Run The Bases Back this season, every Sunday is a chance for fans to get autographs from Intimidators players before the game (4:20 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.). Plus stick around after the game as all Gator Gang kids club members get to run the bases.

May 6: Say "Aloha" to Hawaiian vacation

The Intimidators are sending a lucky fan to paradise with a Hawaiian vacation giveaway on May 6. All fans in attendance will be entered to win the tropical trip on Beach Night, which will also feature post-game fireworks.

Upcoming Home Schedule Mon, Apr. 10 7:05 p.m. Buy Tickets Rome Braves Tue, Apr. 11 7:05 p.m. Buy Tickets Rome Braves Wed, Apr. 12 10:05 a.m. Buy Tickets Rome Braves Thu, Apr. 20 7:05 p.m. Buy Tickets Hickory Crawdads Fri, Apr. 21 7:05 p.m. Buy Tickets Hickory Crawdads Sat, Apr. 22 7:05 p.m. Buy Tickets Hickory Crawdads Sun, Apr. 23 2:05 p.m. Buy Tickets Hickory Crawdads Tue, May. 2 7:05 p.m. Buy Tickets Augusta GreenJackets

