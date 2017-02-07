INTIMIDATORS Bobble Head Giveaway to Feature Olympian, Shortstop Eddy Alvarez
February 7, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Intimidators News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Intimidators will be giving away a bobble head to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, July 8, featuring the likeness of former shortstop Eddy Alvarez, who played for the Intimidators in 2014-2015 on the heels of an Olympic silver medal at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. Alvarez, a fan favorite during his time in Kannapolis, took home silver for the United States as part of the 5,000-meter relay in short track speed skating. Gates will open for the July 8 game at 6:00 p.m. with first pitch against the Hagerstown Suns at 7:05 p.m.
The bobble head will display Eddy Alvarez in the unique left-handed batting stance he used during his time with the Intimidators while wearing speed skates instead of cleats as a nod to his two-sport success. He will be featured in the home white pinstriped uniform and black batting helmet.
Tickets to the July 8 bobble head giveaway night are included in full-season ticket packages as well as the half-season ($175) and weekender ($75) plans, which are all currently available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at 704-932-3267. Single-game tickets will go on sale in March. To order your ticket plans today, call the box office at (704) 932-3267 or visit IntimidatorsBaseball.com for more information.
About the Intimidators The Intimidators are preparing for the 2017 season, the 23rd season of professional baseball in Kannapolis and 17th year as a Chicago White Sox affiliate. Since the team's inception in 1995, a total of 93 players have gone from Kannapolis to the Major Leagues. The Intimidators play at Intimidators Stadium located off I-85, Exit 63 in Kannapolis. Justin Jirschele will serve as the team's manager in 2017, making his managerial debut after serving as a player in the White Sox system as recently as 2015 before moving into coaching. Season Tickets, Mini Plans, and Flex Packs for the 2017 season are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at (704) 932-3267 or by visiting IntimidatorsBaseball.com .
