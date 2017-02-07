INTIMIDATORS Bobble Head Giveaway to Feature Olympian, Shortstop Eddy Alvarez

February 7, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Intimidators News Release





KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Intimidators will be giving away a bobble head to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, July 8, featuring the likeness of former shortstop Eddy Alvarez, who played for the Intimidators in 2014-2015 on the heels of an Olympic silver medal at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. Alvarez, a fan favorite during his time in Kannapolis, took home silver for the United States as part of the 5,000-meter relay in short track speed skating. Gates will open for the July 8 game at 6:00 p.m. with first pitch against the Hagerstown Suns at 7:05 p.m.

The bobble head will display Eddy Alvarez in the unique left-handed batting stance he used during his time with the Intimidators while wearing speed skates instead of cleats as a nod to his two-sport success. He will be featured in the home white pinstriped uniform and black batting helmet.

Tickets to the July 8 bobble head giveaway night are included in full-season ticket packages as well as the half-season ($175) and weekender ($75) plans, which are all currently available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at 704-932-3267. Single-game tickets will go on sale in March. To order your ticket plans today, call the box office at (704) 932-3267 or visit IntimidatorsBaseball.com for more information.

About the Intimidators The Intimidators are preparing for the 2017 season, the 23rd season of professional baseball in Kannapolis and 17th year as a Chicago White Sox affiliate. Since the team's inception in 1995, a total of 93 players have gone from Kannapolis to the Major Leagues. The Intimidators play at Intimidators Stadium located off I-85, Exit 63 in Kannapolis. Justin Jirschele will serve as the team's manager in 2017, making his managerial debut after serving as a player in the White Sox system as recently as 2015 before moving into coaching. Season Tickets, Mini Plans, and Flex Packs for the 2017 season are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at (704) 932-3267 or by visiting IntimidatorsBaseball.com .

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





South Atlantic League Stories from February 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.