Happy December from the intimidators!

Below we have a press release that we wanted to get out to each of you as we make the news public. It is also attached as a PDF along with some headshots of the new hires. Thank you for your support of the intimidators and please don't hesitate to ask any questions as we continue to build toward the future!

Intimidators Begin Expanding Front Office Staff

KANNAPOLIS, NC, December 6, 2017-The Kannapolis Intimidators president, Brian Radle, has started to expand the teams' forces as they prepare and build toward the future. He has brought on former Van Wagner Sports & Entertainment experts, Ben Knapple and Spencer Severs, to join the front office staff.

"We are really working hard to build a team and culture that is rooted in diverse individuals who are driven to succeed and ensure that the collective vision for the downtown Kannapolis revitalization project becomes a beautiful reality," Radle said.

Knapple has been hired as the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships after a long history of success in sports marketing and sales. He has worked as a sales manager on several high level professional and collegiate accounts with Van Wagner Sports & Entertainment including premium suite sales for the Minnesota Vikings as they ventured toward their new stadium that opened in 2016.

"Ben is a great talent with a very strong pedigree and a wide range of experience. He immediately makes our front office stronger and will play a vital role in taking the Intimidators to new heights," added Radle.

Knapple will be leading the development of corporate partnerships by growing and refining the teams' relationships on both local and national levels. "I'm more than excited to have joined the great team Brian is building and am looking forward to making our sales and partnerships force bigger and better than ever," he exclaimed.

Spencer Severs was brought on board to work under Knapple in the role of Account Manager after spending one year as a Marketing Coordinator with Van Wagner Sports & Entertainment. Previously, Severs interned with Charlotte Motor Speedway, the DCU Center in Worcester, MA and the Worcester Tornadoes.

"Severs is the perfect example of the foundation we are trying to build with his attitude, work ethic, and character," Radle said. "I'm excited to see him grow and play a big role in our story."

The team has already begun putting together multi-year agreements getting partners locked in for the 2020 debut of a new downtown ballpark.

The Kannapolis Intimidators open the 2018 season on Thursday, April 5, at Intimidators Stadium, supported by Carolinas Healthcare System, against the Lakewood BlueClaws. The Intimidators are coming off a 2017 Northern Division Championship and preparing for a new ballpark in downtown Kannapolis scheduled for 2020. Season tickets and 10 game Flex Packs are now available for the 2018 season. To purchase please call F&M Bank Box Office at (704) 932-3267 or visit www.intimidatorsbaseball.com.

