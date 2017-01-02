International Report: Perth Glory Extends Unbeaten Streak to Five Matches

Sky Blue FC forward Sam Kerr scored her fifth goal in three contests for Perth Glory of the Westfield W-League on Monday, registering the lone tally for her club in a 1-1 draw with the Newcastle Jets. Coming into the encounter, Perth had won four consecutive matches and now sees an overall unbeaten streak extend to five games.

Perth had a great opportunity to take the lead in this contest after Kerr was taken down inside the box for a penalty chance in the 33rd minute. However, Newcastle goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland was able to save the ensuing try from Vanessa DiBernardo to keep the slate clean. The scoreless stalemate remained when the two sides headed to the locker rooms for the intermission.

Shortly after the start of the second half, it would be Newcastle that acquired the advantage, as Jenna Kingsley finished an open-net chance in the 46th minute.

Both teams continued to battle down the stretch, with Kerr eventually securing the equalizer in the 69th minute. On the scoring sequence, the Perth captain took on three defenders on top of the penalty area before chipping a well-struck ball over the head of Rowland to make it 1-1. That tally would remain until the final whistle.

In the match, both Kerr and Sky Blue FC midfielder Nikki Stanton started and played the full 90 minutes.

The 69th minute finish by Kerr gives her a W-League leading eight goals on the season, which is three more than her closest competition. On the season, Perth now sits in second place on the W-League ladder with a 5-1-2 record and 17 points, just a single point shy of league-leading Sydney FC.

