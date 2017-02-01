Ingham Prepared to Seize Opportunity Between Woodwork

The 23-year-old was among good company in his rookie season. Ingham and teammate Tyson Farago found themselves backing up the league's top shot-stopper in Matt VanOekel, who captured the NASL Golden Glove at the conclusion of the season and has since moved on to Major League Soccer (MLS).

Ingham spent his offseason in Waterloo, where he led his Premier Development League (PDL) club K-W United to a Championship in 2015. Along with several other pros, Ingham participated in daily training and weight sessions throughout the winter months to prepare himself for the upcoming NASL campaign.

"This is probably the best I've felt physically," Ingham said. "I put on a lot of weight in the offseason and I'm moving really well. If I didn't have the long offseason that I did, I wouldn't have been able to make the strides that I've made. I had a good plan going into the offseason and I've been able to follow it pretty tightly and get exactly what I want from it."

Should a starting opportunity arise for Ingham, it will be familiar territory. The young Canadian finished his four-year varsity career with Florida Gulf Coast University with a number of records as a starting 'keeper, including the all-time goals-against leader (0.98) and shutout leader (26). Ingham was also voted Most Valuable Player following his team's successful run to the PDL Championship title before joining FC Edmonton.

Following the 2016 preseason, Ingham stepped into the No. 2 role behind VanOekel- a position he maintained throughout the entirety of the Spring Season.

"I learned a lot my first year and I think it's set me up well heading into my second," Ingham added. "Even the things that I wasn't overly thrilled with last year, I think have just been building blocks for me."

With the pieces seemingly in place heading into this year's preseason, Ingham does not shy away from his goals for the upcoming year.

"My goals are to be a starting goalkeeper come day one and I don't plan on losing that spot," Ingham concluded. "I have pretty high aspirations for my career...I think I've done everything I can this offseason to set myself up to be successful. After that, its just that when I get my opportunity, being able to take that opportunity and run with it. [From a team perspective], the goal is to make another trip to the playoffs, but this time to host the semifinals and win it."

