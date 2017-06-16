Infielder Jose Vinicio Assigned to Birmingham from Triple-A Charlotte

News Release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons and the Chicago White Sox announced before the game today that the team has assigned infielder Jose Vinicio to Birmingham from Triple-A Charlotte. To keep the active roster at 25 players, infielder Cleuluis Rondon has been released from his contract.

Vinicio (veh-NIECE-eeo), 23, started the season with the Charlotte Knights and played 36 games at the Triple-A level. The switch-hitting infielder hit .246 (32-for-130), with one home run and seven RBIs with the Knights. Vinicio was signed as a non-drafted free agent with the Boston Red Sox in 2009 and spent his first seven seasons with the club, reaching as high as Triple-A Pawtucket during the 2016 season. Vinicio is a career .253 hitter and has stolen 100 bases.

Rondon, 23, played in 38 games for the Barons this season, compiling a .205 average, with no home runs and eight RBIs. Rondon was originally signed by Boston in 2010 as a non-drafted free agent and was acquired by the White Sox in 2013 as part of the trade for Jake Peavy. The switch-hitter holds a career .210 average and has 64 stolen bases.

The Barons will continue their five game series at home against the Jackson Generals tonight. Game time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT with Michael Kopech on the mound for Birmingham.


