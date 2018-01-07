Indy\\"s Marcoux named CCM ECHL Rookie of the Month

January 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Indy Fuel goaltender Etienne Marcoux is the CCM ECHL Rookie of the Month for December.
Marcoux went 5-3-0 with a 2.07 goals-against average and a save percentage of .947 in nine appearances during the month.
A native of Laval, Quebec, Marcoux allowed two goals or less in five of his eight starts and made at least 29 saves in each of his eight starts, including four games of 37 or more saves.
The 24-year-old is 7-5-1 in 15 appearances with the Fuel this season and leads the ECHL with a .940 save percentage and he is tied for third with a 2.33 goals-against average.
Marcoux is 9-10-2 in 24 career ECHL appearances with Indy, Utah and Rapid City. He spent the previous two seasons at the University of New Brunswick, appearing in 36 games and going 31-4-0 with a 1.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.
He also spent five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Blainville-Boisbriand and Montreal appearing in a combined 165 games and posting a record of 97-42-14 with 10 shutouts, a 2.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.
Runners Up: Jeremy Brodeur, Allen (6-2-1, 2.53 GAA, .938 save pct.) and Justin Danforth, Cincinnati (14 gp, 8g, 10a, 18 pts.).
Also Nominated: Artur Tyunalin (Fort Wayne), Sam Kurker (Manchester), Grant Besse (Norfolk), Willie Raskob (Quad City), Michael Huntebrinker (Reading), Charlie O'Connor (Toledo), Chris Leibinger (Utah), Cam Brown (Wheeling) and Woody Hudson (Worcester).
