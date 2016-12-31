Indy's 2016 Slate Ends with 3-2 Loss in Cincin
December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
CINCINNATI - The Indy Fuel (9-19-1-2) fell in their 2016 finale by a 3-2 final score to the Cincinnati Cyclones (13-13-4-0) Saturday night at U.S. Bank Arena. A pair of third period goals helped the Cyclones break a 1-1 stalemate and left Indy with a split of a home-and-home doubleheader.
After snapping a 14-game winless streak Friday with a 3-2 victory in Indianapolis, the Fuel had a chance for a two-game sweep of Cincinnati, entering the third period tied at one goal apiece. However, a goal and an assist each from Jordan Sims and Brandon McNally in the final frame instead handed Indy its ninth consecutive road setback - the third straight at U.S. Bank Arena.
Sims gave the Cyclones a 2-1 lead 3:20 into the third on the power play when he capitalized on a faceoff win in the Indy zone. Controlling the puck off the draw, forward Peter Leblanc dropped a pass to McNally on the right half wall, who found Sims in front of the net for his fourth of the season.
The Fuel tied the game midway through the period with a power play goal of their own when Kevin Lynch delivered a play-of-the-year candidate at 11:54. The forward won a neutral zone face-off, slipped through two defenders and curled a backhand behind goaltender Michael Houser to tally his ninth of the season. Lynch has now found the scoresheet in each of his last games, marking three goals and an assist over that span.
Cincinnati regained the lead just under three minutes later when McNally picked up his own rebound off of another offensive zone draw win. McNally's seventh of the season, with assists to Seth Ambroz and Sims, gave the Cyclones enough cushion to grab a 4-3 lead in the 12-game season series with the Fuel.
The two teams traded goals in an evenly matched first period. Indy's Bryn Chyzyk opened the scoring with a breakaway tally at 6:49 - the rookie's first goal as a professional. Cincinnati answered when Troy Vance beat netminder Eric Levine on the short side at 17:33.
Levine was superb in defeat Saturday, keeping the undermanned Fuel in the game with 40 saves, including 17 in the second period. With Jonathan Carlsson being recalled to AHL Affiliate Rockford earlier in the day, Indy dressed only five defensemen and skated only four as Matt Stanisz saw limited action due to injury. In the other net, Houser stopped 25 of 27 shots to pick up his eighth win of the season.
The Fuel finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage, while Cincinnati was 1-for-3 on the power play.
The Fuel finish their grueling post-holiday stretch of five games in six days Sunday with a matinee matchup against the Brampton Beast at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Next Home Game: Sunday, January 1 vs. Brampton Beast - 3:05 p.m. Join the Fuel for an afternoon the whole family can enjoy, complete with a post-game skate with the team! Bring your own skates, or take advantage of our free skate rental on a first come, first served basis. Grab a few photos and autographs from your favorite players as you hit the ice where the Fuel play!
Single-game tickets are now available for the third season of Fuel hockey in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office or at all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket Plans of all sizes are also available, from Full-Season Plans to six and three-game packages, in addition to Group Ticket options. Learn more by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com or calling 317-925-FUEL. Stay up to date throughout the offseason by following the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and don't forget to 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
-- INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM -
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.