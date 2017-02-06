INDY FUEL PIT STOP Weekly: WEEK 17

February 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





THE FUEL LAUNCH ANOTHER BUSY WEEKEND CONSISTING OF THREE GAMES IN THREE DAYS

INDY AT FORT WAYNE FRIDAY NIGHT; IN KALAMAZOO SATURDAY NIGHT; HOME SUNDAY VS. BRAMPTON

THE FUEL LOOKING FOR FIRST WINS AGAINST FT. WAYNE & BRAMPTON; MAKE FIRST TRIP TO KALAMAZOO

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 2(0-2-0) 6-11

FRI. FEB. 3 FUEL 2 AT CINCINNATI 5

SAT. FEB. 4 FORT WAYNE 6 AT FUEL 4

THIS WEEK'S GAMES: (3)

FRI. FEB. 9 FUEL AT FORT WAYNE 8:00 PM

SAT. FEB. 10 FUEL AT KALAMAZOO 7:00 PM

SUN. FEB. 12 BRAMPTON AT FUEL 3:05 PM

NEXT HOME GAME: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH VS. BRAMPTON BEAST 3:05 PM ----- "FAMILY FUN DAY"

*** ALL INDY FUEL GAMES HOME AND AWAY ARE BROADCAST LIVE ON INDIANAPOLIS' CBS SPORTS 1430 ***

THE FUEL REVIEW: Embarking on a daunting, challenging February schedule consisting of 11-games with 8 of those on the road, the Fuel capped the opening week of the new month of action, compiling a 2(0-2-0) mark. With a current losing skein which has reached 4-in a row and 9(2-7-0) through their last 9-outings, the men of Fuel hockey remain in residence of 7th place in the ECHL Western Conference Central Division standings with an overall composite season record of 46(14-29-3) totaling 31-points. Indy will enter the second week of the month only 2-points in arrears of 6th place Wichita 41(15-23-3) 33-points, though, the Thunder possess the potential luxury of 5-games in hand. The Fuel are now 10-games into the second-half of their 72-games' schedule, with a 10(3-7-0) mark, being outscored, 39-20. The first half of the season record was 36(11-22-3) 25-points.

THE WEEKEND WRAP-UP: The past weekend, playing 2-games in 2-nights against their two principal archrivals, the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Fort Wayne Komets, the Fuel sustained setbacks of 5-2 Friday night in the "Queen City" and 6-4 Saturday night on home ice against the K's. Friday night in Cincinnati, perhaps, the Fuel earned a better fate and destiny than their 4th-consecutive defeat at the home of the Cyclones. Indy outshot Cincinnati, 41-22 and 19-10 in the opening period yet fell behind after the initial 20-minutes' session, 4-0. Tyler Barnes (2) and Adam Phillips (2) PPG made connection for the Fuel-men. The 19-SOG in the first frame of the game were a season-best while the 22-SOG permitted were the least allowed by Indy this season. Returning to home ice at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday night, the Fuel could not secure three 1-goal leads of 1-0, 3-2 and 4-3 as their Indiana archenemies rallied with 4-third period goals, the latter 3-struck 3:25 apart, beginning with 4:35 remaining in regulation time, to overcome the home team, 6-4. Josh Shalla (20) FG/PPG, Tyler Barnes (3) GTG, Alex Wideman (15) PPG and Matt Rupert (10) TBG were the Fuel-men marksmen while Cason Hohmann registered 2-assists. The Komets outshot the Fuel, 51-30 and 23-6 in the fateful final frame. The 51-SOG and the 23-SOG in the third period were both the most allotted by Indy in these respective departments for the current campaign.

TRIO OF TUSSLES: For this upcoming weekend, the Fuel confront an ambitious docket comprised of 3-games in 3-days with two of those set against Fuel fractious foes from the Central Division. Coming up Friday night, the second game of an extended 2-games' home-and-home series against in-state rival Fort Wayne. The Fuel are 3(0-3-0) at Fort Wayne thus far this season, sustaining setbacks of 4-0, November 4th, 8-6, December 27th and 6-2, January 15th. The high-scoring K's have produced a minimum 6-GF in each of their 3-games and victories over Indy. Saturday night, the Fuel make their first appearance in Kalamazoo in a clash against the surging Wings. Indy leads the 4-games' season series, 1(1-0-0) due to a 5-3 victory verdict achieved November 23rd in Indianapolis. Kalamazoo is 7(6-1-0) in its last 7-starts and 14(11-2-1) over the last 14-games. The Fuel's lone performance for the weekend will be a Sunday matinee affair when they tackle the Brampton Beast in a 3:05 pm face-off at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Fuel are winless in their bouts with the Beast, being 4(0-4-0) overall and 3(0-3-0) at home.

FAMILY FUN DAY SUNDAY: Playing their second of only three home games for the month of February this upcoming Sunday against the Brampton Beast, the Fuel will host another "FAMILY FUN DAY" at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This is an afternoon that the whole family can enjoy, complete with a post-game skating party with the Fuel team. Grab a few photos and autographs from your favorite players as you hit the ice where the Fuel play!

2017-18 SEASON TICKETS NOW ON SALE: Fuel Full Season Ticket Plans for the 2017-18 Indy Fuel ECHL hockey season are now on sale! Purchase or renew your plan by February 28th and you will receive your seat for the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic for free! Visit IndyFuelHockey.com keyword ticket plans for more information and to join the team today.

NITROGRAM: Score some major points this Valentine's Day with an assist from Nitro himself! Order a NitroGram and everyone's favorite red dragon will hand-deliver a basket chock full of goodies from the Fuel and participating sponsors to your special someone. The NitroGram is available for $250 ($400 value), and can be ordered at IndyFuelHockey.com/NitroGram . Purchase yours by Thursday, Feb. 9 to ensure a Valentine's Day delivery.

TYLER TIME: Reassigned the past week by AHL Rockford, right wing Tyler Barnes asserted his prominent, pre-eminent presence in the Fuel lineup swiftly and immediately. The former ECHL Rookie of the Year delivered a goal in each of his 2-weekend outings, including the key, touch-in-the-clutch GTG in Saturday night's home clash against the Komets of Fort Wayne. For the weekend, he was 2(2-0-2) with 7-SOG. The former U. of Wisconsin standout has authored a prolific 9-points in 6-total games in the Fuel ensemble on 6(3-6-9). Barnes is the Fuel nomination for Sher-Wood/ECHL Player of the Week.

"TALLY-HOH": Recently-acquired center Cason Hohmann is emerging as an offensive sparkplug for his new team. The former Boston U. star, through his initial 4-games with the Indy sextet, has currently composed a 3-games' point-scoring streak. During that span, the Elmira Jackals scoring kingpin of the 2015-16 campaign has essayed 4-points on 1-goal, 3-assists; last 3(1-3-4). For the season, the 2015-16 member of the ECHL All-Rookie Team is 30(11-13-24).

FIRST FOR ALEX: The Fuel All-Star left wing Alex Wideman continues to enjoy a banner initial season with the Indy club. A former standout here in Indianapolis for the USHL junior 'A' Indiana Ice, the Fuel's leading scoring ace of the place scored his first PPG of the season Saturday night on home ice when the Fuel ultimately bowed to archrival Fort Wayne, 6-4. It was Wideman's 15th goal of the campaign with the first 14 produced without the benefit of the power play.

FUEL FIREPOWER: 1- Alex Wideman (15-24-39); 2- Josh Shalla (20-18-38); 3- Kevin Lynch (11-13-24); 4- Cason Hohmann (11-13-24); 5- Paul Zanette (10-12-22); 6- Matt Rupert (10-6-16); 7- Jonathan Carlsson (2-12-14); 8- Nick Mattson (1-11-12); 9- Bryn Chyzyk (4-7-11); 10- Tyler Barnes (3-6-9); 11- Robin Press (1-8-9); 12- Brandon Martell (0-9-9).

POWER PLAY PERCOLATES: The Fuel power play attained a supreme weekend of productivity activity against archrivals Cincinnati and Fort Wayne. Delivering a late third period PPG fired Friday night by defenseman Adam Phillips, the Fuel extra man band maintained its mastery and majesty by uncorking 2-more man advantage snipes Saturday night, going 2 for 5. It marked only the second time this season in which the Indy squadron had generated 2-PPG in a single game. The power play is presently 3 for the last 6 for a proficiency rating of a stellar 50%. Phillips, Josh Shall and Alex Wideman were the power play sharpshooters.

MAJOR MILESTONES: Left wing Josh Shalla's FG/PPG the past Saturday night against Fort Wayne was his 200th pro career point and his 99th pro career goal. Shalla has cannonaded 6-goals in 3-games against the Komets this season. Left wing Matt Rupert celebrated his 100th pro career game Saturday night with his 10th goal of the season, the tie-breaking goal in the third period for the Fuel. Center Cason Hohmann (94) is 6-games away from pro career 100.

FUEL FACTS: The Fuel have posted a record of 17(4-11-2) in 17-games against their own Central Division with the 4-wins gained against Tulsa (1), Kalamazoo (1), Quad City (1) and Wichita (1). In 4-meetings against Fort Wayne, the Fuel have been outscored in the third period by the Komets, 14-2. The Fuel have scored 3-GF or more 19-times this season, posting a record of 19(10-7-2). Sixteen times in 46-games, the Fuel have been limited to 1-GF or less. The Fuel have produced 40 or more SOG 4-times this season while surrendering same a total of 15-times through 46-games. When Fort Wayne rallied with 4-third period goals in its comeback win over Indy Saturday night, it marked only the second time this season that the Fuel failed to hold the lead entering the third period. Their record in this category is 12(10-2-0) with both defeats incurred against the Komets. In losing their last 4-in a row, the Fuel have been outscored, 23-9. The Fuel power play is percolating against Fort Wayne this season at 5-15 for a proficiency rating of a prolific 33.3%.

FUEL TV TIME: All season long, all Indy Fuel Friday night and Saturday night home games are televised live in simulcast form. WTHR-TV 13 / COZI-TV will present all of the action with the Fuel's exclusive radio flagship home of CBS SPORTS 1430. Terry Ficorelli will have the play-by-play call with Bob Kravitz and Talor Whitaker alongside.

THE DAILY FUEL FILL-UP: All Fuel hockey fans can stay up to date every day even when there is not a game. It's "The Fuel Fix From "Fic," Monday through Friday afternoon during the Kent Sterling Show from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm on the exclusive radio flagship home of the Indy Fuel, CBS SPORTS 1430.

TICKET INFORMATION: Indy Fuel tickets for all home games are available at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations or on line at indyfuelhockey.com. Call us by phone as well at (317) 925-FUEL.

SOUTH OF CHICAGO: Fill your tank at South of Chicago and Fuel your Fridays in the process! Enjoy the lunch buffet at any of the three South of Chicago Pizza & Beef locations and pick up a coupon for $3 off any ticket to a Friday Fuel home game. Must redeem coupon at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office, limit one coupon per ticket. For more information, visit nobspizza.com .

www.indyfuelhockey.com

