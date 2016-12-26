INDY FUEL PIT STOP Weekly: WEEK 11

December 26, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





DESPITE DEFEATS THE INDY FUEL CONTINUING TO MOVE FORWARD IN PROMISING POSITIVE FASHION

INDY LAUNCHES AFTER CHRISTMAS SCHEDULE WITH FIVE GAMES IN SIX DAYS WITH TWO ON HOME ICE

THE FUEL HOST CINCINNATI FRIDAY NIGHT; BRAMPTON'S BEAST IS BACK IN TOWN ON NEW YEAR'S DAY

Â

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 2(0-2-0) 5-8

TUES. DEC. 20 BRAMPTON 3 AT FUEL 1

THURS. DEC. 22 BRAMPTON 5 AT FUEL 4

THIS WEEK'S GAMES: (5)

TUES. DEC. 27 FUEL AT FORT WAYNE 7:30 PM

WED. DEC. 28 FUEL AT QUAD CITY 7:30 PM

FRI. DEC. 30 CINCINNATI AT FUEL 7:35 PM

SAT. DEC. 31 FUEL AT CINCINNATI 6:30 PM

SUN. JAN. 1 BRAMPTON AT FUEL 3:05 PM

Â

NEXT HOME GAMES: FRI. DEC. 30TH VS, CINCINNATI 7:35 PM; SUN. JAN. 1ST VS. BRAMPTON 3:05 PM

*** ALL INDY FUEL GAMES HOME AND AWAY ARE BROADCAST LIVE ON INDIANAPOLIS' CBS SPORTS 1430***

THE FUEL IN REVIEW: As they embark on the final week of the calendar year of 2016, the Indy Fuel are continuing their positive approach as the hockey club gradually makes more inroads toward the direction of turning close, agonizing defeats into the jubilation and celebration of victory. Under the astute auspices of Head Coach Bernie John, the men of Fuel hockey begin the new week occupying seventh place in the ECHL's Western Conference Central Division standings with a record of 27(8-17-2) for 18-points. Presently, the Fuel are in the midst of an 11-game losing streak which represents the longest in the league thus far this season. They are 12(0-11-1) through the last dozen dates with their last victory coming over one month ago, back on November 23rd, when they defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 5-3. At that particular juncture of the season, the Fuel had won 6-games in a row. On home ice, one month later, they have dropped 6-consecutively, lowering their home log to 14(5-8-1); while on the road, they have lost 5-in succession for a season-long log of 13(3-9-1). The last win abroad was on November 12th in Alaska where they trumped the Aces, 2-0.

5-PACK IN 6-DAYS: In the final week of 2016, the Fuel will face a daunting, demanding slate consisting of 5-games in 6-days with 3 of those on the road and 2 more on home ice. Tuesday night, the Fuel finest journey to Fort Wayne to collide with the Komets with the K's leading the season series, 1(1-0-0) on the strength of a 4-0 shutout success on November 4th in Fort Wayne. Wednesday night, the Fuel-men have a foreign ice assignment in Moline, IL where they will be guested by another divisional rival, Quad City. Indy is bereft of victory in three previous encounters with the "Greenheads," having compiled a 3(0-2-1) mark. In their lone previous appearance in the Quad Cities back on November 25th, the Fuel extracted one precious point in the standings by way of a 4-3 OTSO outcome. That night was a fateful one for the Fuel in the form of a not-so-positive precursor as the OTSO affair halted their 6-game win streak and started their current 12-games' winless spell. Friday night, the Fuel return home for a date with Cincinnati, opening a two-games' home-and-home series which will conclude New Year's Eve in the Queen City. Indy is 5(2-3-0) vs. the Cyclones, having won the first pair before bowing in the latter trio, The fifth and final game of 5-games in 6-days is on the docket for New Year's Day when the Fuel lock horns with the Beast of Brampton on home ice in a Sunday matinee clash at 3:05 pm at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy is 3(0-3-0) against the Ontario entry and 2(0-2-0) here at home.

TWICE ON HOME ICE: This week features two more home appearances at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for the Fuel. On Friday night, December 30th, they will rekindle hostilities with one of their principal archenemies, the Cincinnati Cyclones in a 7:35 pm opening face-off. The Fuel are 2(1-1-0) at home this season against the Cincinnatians. Sunday, New Year's Day, January 1st, it's another session against Brampton in the form of a Sunday matinee.

PRESENTING PRIMO PROMOS: Lots of promotional activity coming up for the loyal legion of fond, faithful Fuel followers. This Friday night has been designated as "Superheroes Night." Join Spiderman, Captain America and many more. Bring your heroes-in-training to an exclusive pre-game meet and greet, where they can get up close and personal with their favorite superheroes. For more information, visit indyfuelhockey.com. New Year's Day will be another "Family Fun Day!" The whole family can enjoy a special post-game skate with the Fuel team! Fans can get autographs and photographs of their "fave-rave" Fuel stars.

PLAY THE RESUME: The past week saw the Fuel host a pair of bouts with the Beast of Brampton at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. In game one on Tuesday night, despite an all-out, spirited effort, the Fuel fell short by the count of 3-1. Defenseman Robin Press accounted for Indy's sole goal. The Fuel were outshot, 31-23 as the Bramptonians connected on a pair of third period strikes to fracture a 1-1 deadlock. Thursday night, the Fuel, once again, were gallant and resilient, fighting to the bitter. Though never leading in the encore contest, they overcame 3-0 and 4-3 deficits to forge 3-3 and 4-4 ties before the Beast gained the ultimate GWG with a scant 2.5 seconds remaining in regulation time. It was a heart-breaking defeat for the Fuel, who, perhaps, earned and deserved a far better fate and destiny than the back-to-back setbacks incurred against the Beast.

THE ARRIVAL OF ALEX: The Fuel newcomer on left wing, Alex Guptill, has maintained his scoring mastery and majesty since his arrival on the Indianapolis' hockey scene. In Thursday night's last-second, heart-breaking setback against Brampton, the former U. of Michigan stalwart propelled a pair of first period strikes, stoked 2:22 apart to wither the Fuel deficit from 3-0 to 3-2. Named the game's #2 Star, the Dallas Stars third round draft pick has already delivered 4-goals in his first 5-Fuel games, duplicating his entire output through his 18-earlier games this season with both Manchester and Allen. His 2-goals in 2:22 also represented the Fuel's second fastest 2-goals by an individual player this season. For the second consecutive week, Guptill is the Fuel's nomination for Sher-Wood/ECHL Player of the Week.

THE ROBIN RIFLE: Another recent newcomer to the Indy camp is defenseman Robin Press. The Chicago Blackhawks draft choice and Swedish import has made an indelible im-"PRESS" ion with his howitzer-like point shots offensively. In Tuesday night's clash with the Beast, he uncorked a cannon from right point at the :50 mark of the third period to forge a 1-1 tie for the home-standing Fuel. It was his first goal of the season as well as the fastest goal which Indy has scored from the beginning of a period thus far this season.

SPARTAN SPARKPLUG: Left wing Ryan Keller has made an outstanding offensive contribution in the Fuel lineup recently. The former Michigan State standout who was not only a teammate but also a roommate of Fuel goalkeeper Jake Hildebrand at MSU, enjoyed an immensely successful night on Thursday night against Brampton. Now in his second tour of duty with the Fuel due to his second recall of the season from SPHL Peoria, Keller engineered 1-goal, 1-assist and superb +2 rating with his goal creating a 4-4 tie for the home team. The Keller goal came on an electrifying breakaway in the straightaway flight.

MAJOR MARQUEE MEN: The Fuel leading men at this stage of the season: 1- Alex Wideman 27(12-11-23); 2- Josh Shalla 26(10-8-18); 3- Kevin Lynch 24(6-9-15); 4- Alex Guptill 23(8-4-12); 5- Jonathan Carlsson 27(1-11-12); 6- Nick Mattson 27(1-10-11); 7- Patrick D'Amico 21(2-8-10); 8- Matt Rupert 27(5-3-8); 9- Matt Stanisz 26(4-4-8); 10- Tyler Barnes 4(1-6-7); 11- Brady Ramsay 23(2-4-6); 12- Tristan King 16(2-4-6).

SPECIAL TEAMS TONING: While the penalty-killing team has been consistently effective all season long, the power play has continued to languish. Having been presented the least power play advantages in the ECHL with 66, the Fuel have registered a league-low of only 7-PPG all season long. The Indy squad is 7-66 for a proficiency rating of 10.6%. The power play is 0 for the last 22 and 1 for the last 36. Six of the Fuel's 7-PPG thus far this season have been produced on home ice while on the road, the power play is only 1-36 for the entire season. Meanwhile, the penalty-killing unit remains in a thriving state as the opponents are only 14-91 for an efficiency mark of 84.6%.

FEW FUEL FUN FAST FACTS FROM "FIC": When the Fuel notched 4-GF Thursday night in their late 5-4 setback to Brampton, it marked only the 10th time in 27-games that Indy had scored 3-GF or more in a single contest. Indy has scored 1-GF or less in 12 of its first 27-games. During the 11-game losing streak, the Fuel have scored 1-GF in 7 of those 11-defeats. The Fuel are 10(4-4-2) in 1-goal games and 6(3-2-1) at home. Six of Indy's 8-wins this season have come when the opponents actually outshoot them. The Fuel are 7(1-5-1) in games within their own Central Division with their lone win being their last win overall, November 23rd at home against Kalamazoo, 5-3. With both teams being one man short in 4-on-4 hockey, the Fuel have outscored the opposition, 2-1. The Fuel have scored 2-SHG this season; one each by since traded Tyler Currier and one from Brady Ramsay.

FUEL ON THE TUBE: All season long, all Indy Fuel Friday night and Saturday night home games are televised live in simulcast form. WTHR-TV 13/COZI-TV will have all the action with the Fuel's exclusive radio flagship home of CBS SPORTS 1430. Terry Ficorelli will have the play-by-play call with Bob Kravitz and Talor Whitaker alongside.

THE DAILY FUEL FILL-UP: All Fuel hockey fans can stay up to date every day even when there is not a game. It's "The Fuel Fix From Fic," Monday through Friday afternoon during the Kent Sterling Show from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm on the exclusive radio flagship home of the Indy Fuel, CBS SPORTS 1430.

TICKETS TO SEE THE FUEL PLAY: Indy Fuel tickets for all home games are available at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office, all Ticketmaster Locations or on line at indyfuelhockey.com. Or call us at (317) 925-FUEL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.