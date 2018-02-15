Indy Fuel Education Day Game Tuesday

February 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - In partnership with the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, the Indy Fuel are hosting their first Education Day Game on Tuesday, Feb. 20, presented by Marian University Indianapolis and Community Health Network. The Fuel have invited K-12th grade students from across Central Indiana to attend their game at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, scheduled for an early start time of 10:30 a.m.

As part of the Education Day Game program, the Fuel and Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center will be providing educational workbooks to all students in attendance, to help participating children learn about the math, science and language arts that are involved in the sport of hockey.

