Indy Fuel Education Day Game Tomorrow

February 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - In partnership with the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, the Indy Fuel are hosting their first Education Day Game on Tuesday, Feb. 20, presented by Marian University Indianapolis and Community Health Network. Over 3,800 students K-12th grade students from across Central Indiana are expected to be in attendance at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, with the Fuel playing at an early start time of 10:30 a.m.

As part of the Education Day Game program, the Fuel and Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center will be providing educational workbooks to all students in attendance, to help participating children learn about the math, science and language arts that are involved in the sport of hockey.

