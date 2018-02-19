Indy Fuel Education Day Game Tomorrow
February 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - In partnership with the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, the Indy Fuel are hosting their first Education Day Game on Tuesday, Feb. 20, presented by Marian University Indianapolis and Community Health Network. Over 3,800 students K-12th grade students from across Central Indiana are expected to be in attendance at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, with the Fuel playing at an early start time of 10:30 a.m.
As part of the Education Day Game program, the Fuel and Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center will be providing educational workbooks to all students in attendance, to help participating children learn about the math, science and language arts that are involved in the sport of hockey.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 19, 2018
- Leef Has Dominant Game But Beast Fall 3-1 - Brampton Beast
- Horn Sounds in OT to give Admirals Win - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals' Branden Komm in Team Record Book - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - February 19 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly - Wichita Thunder
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Rebound to Best the Beast by 3-1 Final - Adirondack Thunder
- IceMen Leave Norfolk with One Point - Jacksonville IceMen
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Mike Chen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly: Edition 19 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Muzito-Bagenda Receives AHL Call - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Indy Fuel Education Day Game Tomorrow - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads: Game Day Storylines - at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gameday - Adirondack (28-19-2-2) at Brampton (20-22-5-3) - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Extend Point Streak to 10 Games, Swamp Rabbits Visit for Pink Rink Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mavs Monday: Week 20 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day: Admirals Wrap up Home Stand with Monday Matinee - Norfolk Admirals
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - Tulsa Oilers
- IceMen End Road Trip in Norfolk - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.