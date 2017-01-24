Indy Fuel and Indiana Pork Team up to Create the Brand

January 24, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel are proud to join Indiana Pork to present the brand-new "Garbage Burger", to benefit Feeding Indiana's Hungry (FIsH).

The Garbage Burger - a ground pork burger topped with pulled BBQ pork - will be available throughout Indiana Farmers Coliseum during all remaining Fuel home games in the 2016-17 season. For every Garbage Burger sold, Indiana Pork will donate one meal to FIsH up to $3,000.

Show your support of the Fuel and Feeding Indiana's Hungry by enjoying a Garbage Burger at an upcoming game at Indiana Farmers Coliseum!

About Indiana Pork: Promote. Communicate. Protect.

Since becoming established in 1953 Indiana Pork has been committed to Indiana's pork farmer and their families. During the first year while in the non-profit formation, a few hundred farmers committed to promoting their products. Today there are more than 3,000 famers in the association. The promise to Indiana's pork farmers is to promote pork products to consumers. Indiana Pork to be the communication source for vital industry information affecting members and their businesses. They promise to be a voice in addressing public perceptions surrounding the pork industry. Indiana Pork will responsibly advance pork business opportunities for Indiana pork farmers. More information is available at www.indianapork.org .

About FIsH: On June 7, 2005, National Hunger Awareness Day, Indiana Lieutenant Governor Becky Skillman announced the state's support of the newly formed state food bank association, Feeding Indiana's Hungry. Created to maximize public-private partnerships that link hunger service providers, food producers and processors from around the state, the partnership enables food and funding resources to be more effectively identified and coordinated to better serve Hoosiers in need. To find out more information about FIsH go to www.feedingindianashungry.org.

Next Home Game: Friday, January 27 vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:35 p.m. (Raising Hope Through Hockey) The Fuel and Community Heat Network team up to support suicide prevention efforts and to take out the stigma surrounding mental health. In conjunction with Community Health Network Foundation's Raising Hope campaign, and with help from local schools, fans can learn more how to help out this important cause.

Single-game tickets are now available for the third season of Fuel hockey in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office or at all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket Plans of all sizes are also available, from Full-Season Plans to six and three-game packages, in addition to Group Ticket options. Learn more by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com or calling 317-925-FUEL. Stay up to date throughout the offseason by following the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and don't forget to 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

