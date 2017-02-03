Indy Eleven Inks Veteran Defender Kwame Watson-Siriboe

INDIANAPOLIS- Indy Eleven has added another experienced member to its back line with today's signing of veteran defender Kwame Watson-Siriboe. Per club policy, terms of the contract that brings the 30-year-old Watson-Siriboe to the Circle City will not be released.

Fans can hear from the newest member of the "Boys in Blue" tomorrow morning, when Watson-Siriboe joins Soccer Saturday with host Greg Rakestraw, airing from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on 93.5/1070 The Fan.

The second member of the defense to hail from Chino Hills, Calif. (alongside Marco Franco), Watson-Siriboe spent his first six professional seasons in Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire SC (2010-12), Real Salt Lake (2012-14) and New York City FC (2015). He tallied one goal in his 40 MLS regular season games and appeared in one MLS Cup Playoff contest in 2013 with Real Salt Lake, the same season he was teammates with fellow Indy Eleven defender Lovel Palmer.

"Kwame brings experience from Major League Soccer and will be a great compliment to Colin Falvey in the middle of our back line," said Indy Eleven head coach Tim Hankinson. "With his 6'3" size and great athleticism he will be able to deal with the most dangerous strikers in the NASL."

The University of Connecticut product returned home to Southern California in 2016 to suit up with USL side Orange County SC, signing last August and featuring in nine matches during the back half of their season, including one postseason game. Watson-Siriboe will be no stranger to the NASL, having played in the league during loan stints with FC Tampa Bay in 2011 (10 games) and the Carolina RailHawks in 2014 (6 games).

Visit IndyEleven.com/roster to keep tabs on Indy Eleven's roster, which now stands at 13 players, during the build-up to the team's fourth season of NASL play in 2017.

Indy Eleven will begin the 2017 NASL season on the road on Saturday, March 25, before opening its 16-game regular season home schedule at IUPUI's Carroll Stadium on Saturday, April 1. Season Ticket packages featuring up to 48% off single-game prices are currently available; for details, visit www.CueTheSmoke.com.

