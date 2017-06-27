Indy Eleven Goalkeeper Jon Busch Named NASL Player of the Week

News Release

NEW YORK - Jon Busch has turned in some incredible goalkeeping performances over the course of his 21-year professional career, and Saturday's win over North Carolina FC was no exception. The Indy Eleven goalkeeper was named North American Soccer League (NASL) Player of the Week on Tuesday thanks to his six-save outing at WakeMed Soccer Park in Week 14.

The 40-year-old veteran shook off North Carolina's early goal, which was unlucky from a goalkeeping point of view, to lead the Boys in Blue to a 2-1 win on the road. Busch made six saves in the game, including an incredible double-save to thwart Billy Schuler and Saeed Robinson in the 61st minute.

The victory was Indy's second straight, and both of them came against North Carolina. The club is now just two points shy of fifth-place North Carolina with three games to play in the Spring Season. While Indy doesn't have a shot at the Spring Season title, which the club took home last year, Tim Hankinson's side can put itself in a good position going into the Fall Season when the Combined Standings begin to come into play.

Busch has had an exceptional two weeks as well. The Queens, N.Y., native has only conceded once in his last two games, coming up with 11 saves in the process.

Now third in the league in saves, Busch signed with Indy prior to the 2016 season. In his first year with the club, he reached The Championship Final, where Indy fell on penalty kicks. Since joining the Boys in Blue, Busch has started 41 league games.

Before signing with Indy, Busch spent 14 seasons in MLS with the Columbus Crew, Chicago Fire, and San Jose Earthquakes. He played in the A-League prior to that, suiting up for the Worcester Wildfire, Carolina Dynamo, Hampton Roads Mariners, and Hershey Wildcats.

Indy will remain on the road in Week 15 to face the New York Cosmos, who will be hosting a rematch of The Championship Final from last year on the Fourth of July (Tuesday). Kickoff at Brooklyn's MCU Park is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen live on beIN SPORTS USA and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

