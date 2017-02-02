Indy Adds Nick Bligh in Deal with Adirondack

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Thursday that they have lifted forward Brock Montgomery's suspension, trading him to the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for forward Nick Bligh and cash considerations.

Bligh, 24, has tallied three goals and three assists in 13 games this season split between Adirondack and the South Carolina Stingrays. The 6-foot, 190-pound rookie forward netted his first professional goal in his Thunder debut on Jan. 6, a day after being traded from South Carolina. A Boston native, Bligh also marked a goal in the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 18, as Adirondack hosted the league's best players.

Over a four-year NCAA career with Dartmouth College, Bligh accounted for 42 points (19g, 23a) in 96 total contests. The 2011-12 Eastern Junior Hockey League Rookie of the Year tallied 10 goals and 18 assists during his senior season with the Big Green, both personal high marks of his collegiate career.

The Fuel are back in action Friday night when they visit Cincinnati at U.S. Bank Arena, before returning to Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday night to take on the Fort Wayne Komets.

Next Home Game: Saturday, February 4 vs. Fort Wayne Komets - 7:35 p.m. (Scout Night) All scouts in attendance will receive a free patch and have the opportunity to take a shot on the Indiana Farmers Coliseum ice after the game! Scouts are also invited to stick around after the game for movie screening on the jumbotron and an overnight campout on the concourse!

