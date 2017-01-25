Individual Tickets for All Houston Dynamo Home Games on Sale Now

NEED TO KNOW:

- Houston Dynamo individual game tickets start at $25

- Dynamo open season Saturday, March 4 against MLS Cup Champions Seattle Sounders

- Bud Light Beer Garden Packages available starting at $36

- FC Dallas visits Houston on Friday, June 23 as part of Heineken Rivalry Week

HOUSTON (Wednesday) - Individual tickets for all 2017 Houston Dynamo home games are now available for purchase, the team announced today.

The Dynamo kick off the 2017 season, presented by 76© on March 4 vs. Seattle Sounders FC at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and are available by visiting HoustonDynamo.com/tickets, by calling 713-276-GOAL or at the BBVA Compass Stadium ticket office.

Fans can also grab a Bud Light Beer Garden ticket package and celebrate game day in style. Packages include a ticket to the game, plus two pregame beers in the Bud Light Beer Garden on Orange Ave. Packages start at $36.

The Dynamo's 2017 home schedule, presented by 76© showcases several great matchups including the Texas Derby rivalry series with FC Dallas on Friday, June 23, MLS' newest expansion team Minnesota United on Saturday, April 15 and Orlando City FC featuring former FIFA World Player of the Year Kaká on Saturday, May 6.

Seven of Houston's first 10 matches will be played in front of the home crowd, along with five of the final eight matches of the season. The Dynamo will only host five MLS matches during the months of June, July and August. Conversely, Houston will play 11 of its 17 away matches from mid-May through Labor Day, a span of 16 weeks.

The 17-match home schedule includes 11 Saturday dates, two Friday night matches, one Sunday and three mid-week matches on Wednesday nights. Only two Dynamo home matches - April 22 vs. San Jose and October 22 vs. Chicago - kick off earlier than 7:30 p.m. CT, and every home game in June, July and August kicks off at 8 p.m. CT.

For the first time since 2012, the Dynamo are not scheduled to have any home matches that conflict with the Houston Astros home schedule, which means more convenient arrivals due to less traffic in the area, significantly more parking options and easier entry to BBVA Compass Stadium.

As the club heads into the first season under the leadership of new head coach Wilmer Cabrera, the Dynamo have overhauled their roster in recent weeks with the addition of seven new players, including two-time LA Galaxy Defender of the Year A.J. DeLaGarza along wth defender Dylan Remick. The Dynamo also added five international players: Honduran forwards Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto, Colombian midfielder Juan David Cabezas, Brazilian defender Leonardo and Panamanian defender Adolfo Machado.

Dynamo 2017 Season Ticket Memberships are available starting at $310 and include tickets to every Dynamo regular season home game, along with tickets to the annual BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup, exclusive presale opportunities for international friendlies and concerts at BBVA Compass Stadium, and access to Members-only events such as pregame chalk talks with Dynamo coaches and the annual Meet the Team Day.

The Houston Dynamo are a Major League Soccer club that has won two MLS Cup championships and four conference championships in its first 11 seasons and qualified to represent the United States in international competition six times. The team trains in the Houston Methodist Champions' Field at Houston Sports Park (HSP), the premier training facility in Southeast Texas, and plays at BBVA Compass Stadium in downtown Houston. For more information, log on to www.HoustonDynamo.com or call (713) 276-7500.

