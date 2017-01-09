Individual Spring Training Tickets on Sale Saturday

January 9, 2017 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Individual tickets for all New York Mets 2017 home spring training Grapefruit League games will go on sale this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mets.com, stluciemets.com, the Tradition Field ticket office and over the phone by calling 772-871-2115.

The Mets first home game will be Saturday, February 25 vs. the Washington Nationals at 1:10 p.m. at Tradition Field.

The Mets will host the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, March 8 at 1:10 p.m. Other home spring training opponents include the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros.

Season and group tickets for Mets spring training games are already on sale. More information is available online at Mets.com, stluciemets.com or by calling 772-871-2115.

The following will take place at Tradition Field on Saturday for local fans:

* Complimentary hot dogs and sodas. * Clearance table at the Fan Shop - 10 a.m.-4 p.m. * National Anthem tryouts inside main stadium from 9 a.m.-noon (call Cynthia at 772-871-2100 to register). * Spring training and St. Lucie Mets Job Fair from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be a table out front taking applications. * Youth baseball clinic for kids age 7-13 put on by Mets coaches and players on the main field. Bring your own glove. $10 per child (all proceeds to Boys and Girls Club). The clinic runs from noon-2 p.m. * The St. Lucie County Fair will be giving away tickets to the fair. * Tradition Field will be open for fans to view their seats. * Sign ups for St. Lucie Mets Kids Clubs and Silver Sluggers memberships will be available.

The Mets will open the 2017 regular season on Monday, April 3 vs. Atlanta at Citi Field. Mets single game tickets for the 2017 season are on sale now at Mets.com or by calling 718-507-TIXX.

