News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - Tribe right-hander Drew Hutchison has been named the Indians Player of the Week after two impressive starts at Toledo and Norfolk. The 26-year-old kept Indianapolis in both games, throwing a combined 13.0 innings.

Hutchison hurled two quality starts over the week. At Toledo on June 8, he surrendered two runs on five hits over six innings of work while punching out five, but registered the loss as the Mud Hens defeated Indy, 2-0.Hutchison's next outing at Norfolk was also strong as he went a season-high seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts. The Indians offense backed him with seven runs en route to his third win of 2017.

The Lakeland, Florida native recorded a 3.46 ERA (5 ER in 13.0 IP) for the week, which brought his season ERA down to 3.93 (30 ER in 68.2 IP).

Honorable Mention: Also in the running for Indians Player of the Week were Tribe infielders Erich Weiss and Eric Wood . Both Weiss and Wood hit .467 (7-for-15) in four games. Wood drove in five runs while Weiss recorded two RBI.

