Indians Outlast Rain, Hens Behind Three-Run Sixth

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - An 11-strikeout performance by Indians hurler Tyler Glasnow and a 3-for-3, two-RBI effort from Eury Perez guided Indianapolis to a 5-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens Tuesday night at Victory Field. Glasnow's 11 whiffs matched his career high in a Tribe uniform; he accomplished the feat twice in 2016.

Indianapolis (40-30) won its fourth straight contest to become the fourth International League squad to reach 40 wins this season, and did so in front of 12,426 in attendance, the third-largest Victory Field crowd in 2017.

Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, Indy rallied for three runs to take a 4-2 lead. Joey Terdoslavich walked, Eric Wood bunted for a single and Jason Rogers worked a walk to end Anthony Vasquez's night.

Following the pitching change, Jacob Stallings took a 3-2 pitch from Jeff Ferrell for ball four, forcing home the tying run. In the ensuing at-bat, Perez drilled a 1-2 offering into left for a go-ahead single. Erich Weiss then brought home another run on a 4-6-3 double play.

Toledo's (30-39) Matt den Dekker, who opened the game with a solo shot off Glasnow, drilled a two-out dinger off Josh Lindblom in the seventh, but the visitors would get no closer.

Following a 36-minute rain delay, Rogers dumped a two-out single into shallow right, scoring Austin Meadows from second base.

The Hens went back-to-back to start the game, as den Dekker and JaCoby Jones took Glasnow deep. The 23-year-old settled in to record the 15th 10-plus strikeout game of his career. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth when den Dekker made the last out of the inning on a stolen-base attempt of home.

Antonio Bastardo (2-0) earned the win with a shutout frame in the sixth. Vasquez (2-4) took the loss after allowing four earned runs on four hits and five walks in five innings pitched. Dovydas Neverauskas executed a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

The Indians and Hens wrap their three-game set Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field. The Tribe will send right-hander Nick Kingham (3-2, 4.83) to the mound. He'll be opposed by Mud Hens righty Drew VerHagen (4-4, 4.50). First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

