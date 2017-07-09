Indians Edge Braves for Third Straight Victory

News Release

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - Eric Wood 's two-run home run in the first inning gave the Indianapolis Indians a lead they would never relinquish, as the Tribe rolled to the 3-1 victory over the Gwinnett Braves on Saturday evening.

Christopher Bostick led off the game for Indianapolis (50-38) with a single to right-center field. One batter later, Wood clubbed a home run to center field to put the Tribe on top. It was Wood's 11th homer of the season, and it was just one night after his eighth-inning, go-ahead triple.

Gwinnett (43-44) answered quickly with a run in the bottom of the first. Ozzie Albies began the frame with a triple, and he later scored on a wild pitch.

Eury Perez provided insurance when he smacked a two-out, solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. It was Perez's fourth hit of the night, and his first home run of the season.

Clay Holmes (7-3) issued six walks but limited the Braves to just one run on three hits to earn the victory. Brett McKinney, Edgar Santana, Dan Runzler, and Dovydas Neverauskas combined for four shutout innings out of the bullpen for the Tribe.

Aaron Blair (6-5) conceded six hits in the first two innings, but he settled down to work seven innings and allowed just two runs. Despite the quality start, he was handed the loss for Gwinnett.

The Indians will go for the three-game sweep on Sunday afternoon in the final game before the All-Star break. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. The game can be heard live on Fox Sports 97.5 FM / 1260 AM WNDE. Tyler Eppler (6-3, 4.13) will be the starter for Indianapolis.

