Indians Blanked by Columbus for Second Straight Night

INDIANAPOLIS - A sacrifice fly by Columbus' Eric Stamets in the second inning was enough support for Mike Clevinger and the Clippers who handed the Indianapolis Indians another shutout loss, 2-0, on Tuesday night at Victory Field. Indy's scoreless innings streak reached 23 frames dating back to Sunday

Clevinger (1-0), who pitched in games two, five and six of the 2016 World Series for Cleveland, looked the part on the bump. The 26-year-old stymied Indy's bats, limiting them to four hits and two walks with nine punchouts over 7.0 innings.

The Tribe (2-4) squandered their best scoring opportunity in the third after Danny Ortiz singled and Eric Wood doubled. Clevinger escaped by striking out Jacob Stallings, Max Moroff and Christopher Bostick.

Indianapolis didn't threaten again until the sixth when Stallings opened the frame with a single. Moroff followed Stallings' knock with a double into the left-field corner, but the latter was thrown out at the plate attempting to level the game at one.

The Clippers (4-2) added an insurance run off Edgar Santana in the eighth. Bradley Zimmer reached on an Erich Weiss fielding error, stole second base, moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a towering, wind-driven popup in shallow left off the bat of Giovanny Urshela.

Josh Martin and Jeff Johnson put the finishing touches on Columbus' victory with each delivering one shutout frame in relief.

Steven Brault (0-1) took a tough-luck loss for the Indians, despite allowing just one earned run on two hits over 5.0 innings. Clevinger improved to 4-0 with a 1.24 ERA (4 ER in 29.0 IP) over five career starts against Indy.

Indianapolis is batting .192 on the season (37-for-193) and .159 with runners in scoring position (7-for-44).

