Indians Blanked by Columbus for Second Straight Night

April 11, 2017 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians
News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - A sacrifice fly by Columbus' Eric Stamets in the second inning was enough support for Mike Clevinger and the Clippers who handed the Indianapolis Indians another shutout loss, 2-0, on Tuesday night at Victory Field. Indy's scoreless innings streak reached 23 frames dating back to Sunday afternoon.
Indians Record: 2-4 WP: Mike Clevinger (1-0) LP: Steven Brault (0-1) S: Jeff Johnson (2)
