Indians Blanked by Columbus for Second Straight Night

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - A sacrifice fly by Columbus' Eric Stamets in the second inning was enough support for Mike Clevinger and the Clippers who handed the Indianapolis Indians another shutout loss, 2-0, on Tuesday night at Victory Field. Indy's scoreless innings streak reached 23 frames dating back to Sunday afternoon.

Indians Record: 2-4 WP: Mike Clevinger (1-0) LP: Steven Brault (0-1) S: Jeff Johnson (2)

