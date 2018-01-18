Indians Announce Player Development Staff Assignments - Pank

News Release

INDIANS ANNOUNCE 2018 PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF ASSIGNMENTS

JIM PANKOVITS NAMED MANAGER IN MAHONING VALLEY

Niles, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers, in conjunction with the Cleveland Indians Player Development Staff, are pleased to announce that Jim Pankovits has been named manager of the Scrappers for the 2018 season. Pankovits, who spent the last 7 seasons in the Seattle Mariners Development system, will guide the Scrappers through their 20th season this June.

Pankovits served most recently as a coach for High-A Modesto (2017) and also held the roles of Infield Coordinator (2014-16) and Double-A Manager (2011-13). He previously spent 16 seasons as a member of Houston's Player Development Department. Initially drafted by the Astros in 1976, Pankovits hit .250 in six seasons and 318 games at the Major League level with Houston and Boston.

Joining Jim Pankovits for the 2018 season will be Jason Blanton (Pitching Coach), Omir Santos (Bench Coach), Moises Cuevas (Strength and Conditioning Coach) and Gabriel Garcia (Athletic Trainer).

Pankovits and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers open up the 2018 season at home on Friday, June 15 at 7:05PM, against the West Virginia Black Bears. Ticket packages for the 2018 season are now on sale.

For more information, contact the Scrappers Front Office at 330-505-0000 or visit www.mvscrappers.com.

