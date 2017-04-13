Independent Panel Rejects Montreal\\"s Donadel Red Card Appeal

April 13, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
News Release
NEW YORK - The Independent Panel, consisting of one representative from the United States Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one representative from the Professional Referees Organization, has rejected the Montreal Impact's appeal of midfielder Marco Donadel's red card, issued in the 44th minute the of the Impact's game against the LA Galaxy on April 7 (VIDEO).
Donadel will serve his one-game suspension during the Impact's next match on Saturday, April 15 against Atlanta United.
Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including playoffs. Montreal has one unsuccessful appeal remaining for the 2017 season.
