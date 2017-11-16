Independent Panel Denies Altidore and Kljestan Red Card Appeals

News Release

NEW YORK - During the second leg of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals, Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore and New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan were both issued red cards for violent conduct in the 45+ minute of the November 5 match between the two clubs.

The Independent Panel, consisting of one representative from the United States Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one representative from the Professional Referee Organization, has denied the appeals made by each club on behalf of their respective players.

Altidore will serve his one-game suspension in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Championships Leg 1 on November 21, while Kljestan will serve his one-game suspension in his first match of the 2018 MLS regular season.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including playoffs. Toronto FC has one unsuccessful appeal remaining for the 2017 season.

