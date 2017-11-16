November 16, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
News Release
NEW YORK - During the second leg of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals, Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore and New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan were both issued red cards for violent conduct in the 45+ minute of the November 5 match between the two clubs.
The Independent Panel, consisting of one representative from the United States Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one representative from the Professional Referee Organization, has denied the appeals made by each club on behalf of their respective players.
Altidore will serve his one-game suspension in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Championships Leg 1 on November 21, while Kljestan will serve his one-game suspension in his first match of the 2018 MLS regular season.
Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including playoffs. Toronto FC has one unsuccessful appeal remaining for the 2017 season.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board
Major League Soccer Stories from November 16, 2017
- Independent Panel Denies Altidore and Kljestan Red Card Appeals - MLS
- Real Salt Lake to Launch NWSL Team for 2018 Season - Real Salt Lake
- Tim Melia Named 2017 All state MLS Goalkeeper of the Year - Sporting Kansas City
- Tim Melia Named 2017 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year - Sporting Kansas City
- New York City FC & Sister Clubs Announce the Return of Cityzens - New York City FC
- IMPACT EXERCISES OPTIONS FOR SIX PLAYERS - Montreal Impact