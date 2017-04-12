In the Postseason, It\\"s Time to #RaysYourGame

News Release

The Stingrays begin the postseason Thursday night in Greenville for their first ever playoff matchup with the Swamp Rabbits. South Carolina has qualified for the postseason in 10 consecutive seasons and 23 of their 24 years as an ECHL franchise. During the 2016 postseason the Rays made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, coming off the heels of an appearance in the Kelly Cup Finals in 2015. The Rays return many important pieces from those playoff teams including captain Joe Devin, who has racked up 16 points in both of the last two postseason runs, along with forward Patrick Gaul and defensemen Wade Epp and Marcus Perrier.

