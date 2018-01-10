In-State Rivalry Heats up Tonight in Bridgeport

News Release

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (16-13-4-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, renew their heated rivalry against the Hartford Wolf Pack (14-17-3-3) this evening with a 7 p.m. puck drop at Webster Bank Arena. The Sound Tigers return home following a three-game road trip that saw the club collect points in two of those games, but finish 0-1-2-0. In their last outing on Saturday, Kyle Burroughs notched his second goal of the season in the opening six minutes and Bridgeport outshot Toronto 21-4 in the first period, but a strong start fizzled out in a 6-1 loss to the Marlies. It snapped the Sound Tigers' five-game unbeaten in regulation streak, but Bridgeport remains on a two-game winning streak and four-game unbeaten streak (3-0-1-0) at home.

ADDED VALUE

TIGERS VS. WOLF PACK

Tonight's game marks the seventh of 10 meetings between the Sound Tigers and Wolf Pack this season, and the fourth of five matchups at Webster Bank Arena. Bridgeport leads the series 5-1-0-0 and has won three games in a row, including a 5-1 victory in their last tilt on Dec. 23 in Hartford. Devon Toews led the way with three points (one goal, two assists) that afternoon, while Casey Bailey earned the game-winner and Christopher Gibson made 22 saves on 23 shots. Bridgeport is 2-1-0-0 against Hartford at home in 2017-18.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack have lost five of their last six games, dropping the club to seventh place in the Atlantic Division. Last time out, Peter Holland scored his team-leading 12th goal of the year (tied with Vinni Lettieri) in a 5-1 loss to the Utica Comets on Sunday - Hartford's second straight setback. Holland continues to lead the team in scoring with 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) this season after he was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 30 in a forward swap for Adam Cracknell. The Wolf Pack also get rookies Lettieri and Filip Chytil back for tonight's game, which will provide a giant boost. Lettieri missed five games while enjoying his first NHL call-up with the New York Rangers, and Chytil missed 13 games while playing for Team Czech at the World Junior Championships in Buffalo.

SHINING BRIGHT

The American Hockey League announced Thursday its selections for the 2018 All-Star Classic, which included both Tanner Fritz and Sebastian Aho. Both skaters were loaned to the Sound Tigers on Sunday after each played three games with the Islanders since Dec. 31, including their NHL debuts. Fritz has a team-leading 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 29 games with Bridgeport this season and is tied for fourth in the AHL in scoring. He made his NHL debut Tuesday, Jan. 2 against the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, Aho collected 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 29 games with Bridgeport and continues to rank second among all AHL defensemen in goals. He made his NHL debut on Saturday, Dec. 31 against the Colorado Avalanche and scored his first NHL goal this past Sunday against the New Jersey Devils. The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino will take place Jan. 28-29 in Utica, N.Y.

YOU'RE A SAINT

Forward Travis St. Denis has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games and has climbed to eighth on the team in scoring with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists). Both of his goals last week came on the man advantage and St. Denis now ranks fourth on the Sound Tigers in power-play goals.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (21-18-4): Next at New York Rangers - Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

ECHL: Worcester Railers (14-14-3-2): Next at Reading Royals - Tonight, 7 p.m. ET

