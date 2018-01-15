Impressive Third Period Leads \\"Blades Past IceMen 5-3

January 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades
News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Brett Bulmer and Quentin Shore both scored a goal early on in the third period to propel the Florida Everblades (27-6-1-2, 57 pts) to a 5-3 win over the rival Jacksonville Icemen (10-21-3-2, 25 pts) Saturday night at the Veterans Memorial Arena. The Florida Everblades also end the first half of the ECHL season with the best record in the Eastern Conference.
Tyler Ganly put the 'Blades out front as he buried his fourth goal of the season. Moving down into the attacking zone, Brett Bulmer grabbed the puck behind the net. Bulmer's pass was picked up by Ganly who quickly buried his chance past the leg pad of Jacksonville goaltender Austin Lotz and into the net.
Jacksonville got themselves on the board as they capitalized on a point blank second chance opportunity. Moving around the 'Blades net, Garrett Klotz attempted a wraparound shot that was stopped by Martin Ouellette. Unable to cover the puck, the rebound was picked up and flipped into the net by an onrushing Elgin Pearce.
Jacksonville took their first lead of the night on a goal from Josh Erickson. Setting up shop in the attacking zone, Jacksonville cycled the puck around. Erickson snapped a quick shot from the blue line. Heading through traffic, the seeing-eye shot managed to find a hole and buried itself into the back of the net.
Matt Mackenzie banged a shot off the pads of Austin Lotz. Picking up the loose puck from behind the end line, Steven Lorentz quickly sliced his shot around the near side post and across the line for a goal.
The Icemen once again used a second chance opportunity to take a 3-2 advantage. On the penalty kill, Cameron Critchlow managed to force a turnover and quickly transitioned from defense to offense. Watching his initial shot get stopped by Martin Ouellette, Critchlow picked up his own rebound before banging this shot into the net.
The 'Blades tied the score at 3-3 just over a minute into the final frame. Receiving a pass from Tyler Ganly at the top of the left wing circle, Brett Bulmer rifled a quick shot towards goal. Austin Lotz attempted to cover the puck but inadvertently pushed the puck into his own net, giving Bulmer and the 'Blades the goal that they needed.
The 'Blades took a 4-3 lead just 42-seconds later as Quentin Shore buried another second chance opportunity into the net. Josh Wesley whipped a slap shot off the blocker of Austin Lotz. And the loose puck bounced to Quentin Shore who wasted no time flipping his shot into the open net.
The Everblades turned in a perfect third period performance, adding an empty net tally from Matt Mackenzie late on in the third period, the 'Blades earned a 5-3 victory over the rival Icemen.
Martin Ouellette made some great saves in goal for the Everblades and earns the win after stopping 18 of the 21 shots he faced. Austin Lotz suffers the loss in goal for Jacksonville after allowing four goals on 25 shots.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 15, 2018
- OIL DROPS: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - Tulsa Oilers
- Monarchs Fall to Royals, 6-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Five-Goal Explosion in 2nd Dominates Monarchs, 6-2 - Reading Royals
- Beast Score Plenty of Goals and Silence Thunder - Brampton Beast
- Mychan to Replace Joly at 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star - Colorado Eagles
- Game Recap: Wings End Lengthy Road Trip with Overtime Win in Idaho - Kalamazoo Wings
- Eagles Win Eighth Straight with 8-1 Victory over Rush - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Sweep Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Second Period Surge Lifts Fuel over Mallards - Indy Fuel
- Early Deficit Too Much in Loss to Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Heeter Stops 41 as Solar Bears Defeat Stingrays 2-1 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mallard Rally Falls Short - Quad City Mallards
- Impressive Third Period Leads 'Blades Past IceMen 5-3 - Florida Everblades
- Americans Thump Oilers 7-2 - Tulsa Oilers
- Komets Top Beast in Close Game - Brampton Beast
- Physical Effort Goes Thunder's Way, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Brown's Late Goal Lifts Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Five-Game Road Trip Wraps up with 4-2 Loss to Nailers - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Finish Six Game Roadie with 3-1 Loss in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Beat up Railers, 3-1 - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Lands Young Sniper Latta - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Michael Joly Earns Call-Up to AHL's Rampage - Colorado Eagles
- Walker Called up to Iowa - Rapid City Rush
- Winner Announced in ECHL's 30th Anniversary Memories Contest - ECHL
- Admirals Wrap up Road Trip in Wheeling - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Sign Hummelstown Native Dillan Fox and Have Another Shot At - Reading Royals
- Thunder Clipped by Grizzles, 4-2. - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap: Wings Led by Defensive Efforts in Win over Steelheads - Kalamazoo Wings
- Eagles Score Four Straight to Defeat Rapid City 4-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Sivak's Pair Not Enough in Loss - Rapid City Rush
- Win Streak Snapped for Solar Bears in 4-2 Loss at Greenville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Falter in Loss to Quad City - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Halt Winless Streak - Quad City Mallards