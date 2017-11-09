IMPACT\\"S ACADEMY ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIP WITH WEST OTTAWA SOCCER CLUB

News Release

MONTREAL - The Montreal Impact Academy announced on Thursday that it has established a partnership with West Ottawa Soccer Club, a first for the Bleu-blanc-noir with a club from Ontario.

This club joins the Quebec Soccer Federation, ARS Lac Saint-Louis, ARS Québec, CS Longueuil, CS Mont-Royal Outremont, AS Hull and Soccer New Brunswick on the list of Montreal Impact partners.

"We are really happy with this partnership with West Ottawa Soccer Club", said Academy director Philippe Eullaffroy. "It's the first time that we are associated with a club from Ontario. We already had a good relationship with this club and with this partnership; we have stronger bases to favour the exchange of knowledge."

"We are happy that West Ottawa Soccer Club is joining the Montreal Impact family as a partner club and we can't wait to work with the Academy staff," said West Ottawa Soccer Club General Manager John Foley.

Like the other partnerships, this one is in place to make scouting of the best players at the West Ottawa Soccer Club easier, while the partner also benefits from the Academy at the athletic and educative level.

This one-year partnership is entrenched in the Montreal Impact Academy charter of partner clubs and regions. It may be renewed and amended within the last two months of the term.

