IMPACT WINS FOURTH CONSECUTIVE GAME The Bleu-blanc-noir beats Real Salt Lake 3-1

MONTREAL - Ending a series of three games in eight days, the Montreal Impact pleased the 19,541 supporters gathered at Stade Saputo in a festive atmosphere by winning a fourth consecutive game - a first since March 2013 - with a 3-1 spectacular win against Real Salt Lake.

Nacho Piatti scored a brace, while Anthony Jackson-Hamel produced one goal and two assists to fill up the score sheet.

With these three points, the Bleu-blanc-noir is now 5th in the Eastern Conference, with 36 points in 24 games, but most importantly, above the red line and the 6th and last place giving access to the playoffs.

"Tonight we kept the same pace even with many changes in the lineup," said head coach Mauro Biello. "I keep pushing the group so we become better. I'm proud of my players. They worked hard and they deserve credit. We keep believing and fighting for a playoff spot. Now, we need to look ahead to a great game against an excellent Toronto FC team next Sunday."

Inspired by their previous excellent performances in August, the Impact scored three goals in a third straight game for the first time in its history in MLS.

Mauro Biello's men set the tone early in the game. Piatti opened the score in the 11th minute, scoring in four consecutive games and tying an Impact record in MLS. On the play, Jackson passed the ball to Dzemaili, in his run, who low-crossed the ball to Piatti, who then beat goalkeeper Nick Rimando on his first touch.

Forward Luis Silva tied the score for Real Salt Lake in the 26th minute with a strong shot in the left top corner to beat goalkeeper Evan Bush. This action put an end to a sequence of 284 minutes without allowing a goal for Montreal.

The Impact retook the lead in the 29th minute. Jackson-Hamel, turning his back to the net at the penalty spot, passed back to Piatti who dribbled to the goal before beating Rimando with his left foot. It was the Argentine's 14th goal of the season, his 10th at home and 6th since the MLS All-Star Game.

Starting the game, Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored the third goal for Montreal in the 47th minute. The play was prepared by another player from the club's Academy, Louis Beland-Goyette, with a deep pass in the box and the Quebec striker beat Rimando to the near post.

"Even though my goal has always been to score, I am very happy to help the team by providing assists and chances," said striker Anthony Jackson-Hamel. "Everybody is working in the same direction in our team and our focus is to make the playoffs."

In the 54th minute, Dzemaili could have secured the lead with a goal but his low shot hit the post to Rimando's right side. Five minutes later, Piatti thought he completed his hat trick, but the goal was refused on an offside.

At the 60th minute mark, Silva also hit the post on the right side of Bush and striker Yura Movsisyan was not able to score in an open net in stoppage time, signs of a night that benefited the locals more than the visitors.

Defender Hassoun Camara, back in the starting lineup, was playing his 150th game in a Bleu-blanc-noir jersey, becoming the 11th player in the history of the club to reach this mark.

Upcoming games

The Impact will play one of the most anticipated games of the season on Sunday, August 27, at 4:30pm, as a new chapter of the rivalry with Toronto FC will be written (TVA Sports, TSN, 98.5fm, TSN Radio 690). The Bleu-blanc-noir will end its series of four consecutive games at Stade Saputo on Saturday, September 2, with another meeting with the Chicago Fire (TVA Sports, 98.5fm, TSN Radio 690).

LINEUPS

MTL - GK- Evan Bush; D- Daniel Lovitz, Laurent Ciman, Kyle Fisher, Hassoun Camara (Shaun Francis 67'); M- Samuel Piette, Blerim Dzemaili (Andres Romero 74'), Louis Beland-Goyette; F- Ignacio Piatti, Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Victor Cabrera 84'), Michael Salazar

Subs not used: Maxime Crepeau, Marco Donadel, Patrice Bernier, Matteo Mancosu

RSL - GK- Nick Rimando; D- Chris Wingert (YuraMovsisyan 86'), Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva (David Horst 6'), Tony Beltran; M- Albert Rusnak, Brooks Lennon, Jefferson Savarino, Kyle Beckerman, Sunny (Sebastian Saucedo 60'); F- Luis Silva

Subs not used: Lalo Fernandez, Reagan Dunk, Danilo Acosta, Luke Mulholland

GOALS

MTL - Piatti 11' (Dzemaili, Jackson-Hamel) RSL - Silva 26' (Rusnak) MTL - Piatti 29' (Jackson-Hamel) MTL - Jackson-Hamel 47' (Beland-Goyette)

CAUTIONS

RSL - Lennon 39' RSL - Sunny 45'+3' RSL - Wingert 57' MTL - Bush 62' RSL - Beltran 66' RSL - Silva 78' RSL - Horst 85'

