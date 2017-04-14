April 14, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Montreal Impact
News Release
SENS, France - The Impact U13 played its first group stage game against PÃ´le Espoir Bourgogne this Friday at the Tournoi Sans FrontiÃ¨res.
After a goalless first half, the Bleu-blanc-noir conceded first, on a free kick.
Head coach Serge Dinkota's team quickly got over it and scored with a few minutes left to play in the game. Yvann Dogny crossed into the box for Rida Zouhir, who first controlled the ball before heading it home.
With this result and a 2-0 win for Girondins de Bordeaux against AS Saint-Ã‰tienne, the Impact is now tied for second place in the group with PÃ´le Espoir Bourgogne, behind Bordeaux.
On Saturday, Montreal will face Bordeaux at 11am Central European Summer Time (5am Eastern Daylight Time) and Saint-Ã‰tienne at 1pm CEST (7am EDT).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board
Major League Soccer Stories from April 14, 2017
- Tim Howard Suspended Following Inappropriate Fan Interaction - MLS
- Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Game Notes: Sounders Fc At Vancouver Whitecaps Fc - April 14, 2017 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy and StubHub Center to Host Local Elementary Students for Protect the Pitch - Los Angeles Galaxy
- Impact U13 Ties 1-1 in First Tournament Game - Montreal Impact