Impact U13 Ties 1-1 in First Tournament Game

News Release

SENS, France - The Impact U13 played its first group stage game against PÃ´le Espoir Bourgogne this Friday at the Tournoi Sans FrontiÃ¨res.

After a goalless first half, the Bleu-blanc-noir conceded first, on a free kick.

Head coach Serge Dinkota's team quickly got over it and scored with a few minutes left to play in the game. Yvann Dogny crossed into the box for Rida Zouhir, who first controlled the ball before heading it home.

With this result and a 2-0 win for Girondins de Bordeaux against AS Saint-Ã‰tienne, the Impact is now tied for second place in the group with PÃ´le Espoir Bourgogne, behind Bordeaux.

On Saturday, Montreal will face Bordeaux at 11am Central European Summer Time (5am Eastern Daylight Time) and Saint-Ã‰tienne at 1pm CEST (7am EDT).

