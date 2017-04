Impact U13 Ties 1-1 in First Tournament Game

News Release

SENS, France - The Impact U13 played its first group stage game against Pôle Espoir Bourgogne this Friday at the Tournoi Sans Frontières.

After a goalless first half, the Bleu-blanc-noir conceded first, on a free kick.

Head coach Serge Dinkota's team quickly got over it and scored with a few minutes left to play in the game. Yvann Dogny crossed into the box for Rida Zouhir, who first controlled the ball before heading it home.

With this result and a 2-0 win for Girondins de Bordeaux against AS Saint-Étienne, the Impact is now tied for second place in the group with Pôle Espoir Bourgogne, behind Bordeaux.

On Saturday, Montreal will face Bordeaux at 11am Central European Summer Time (5am Eastern Daylight Time) and Saint-Étienne at 1pm CEST (7am EDT).