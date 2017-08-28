News Release

IMPACT LOSES 3-1 AGAINST TORONTO FC AT STADE SAPUTO

Giovinco and Altidore score for visitors, Piatti provides reply

MONTREAL - The Montreal Impact lost the first of three MLS regular season meetings with its Toronto FC rival by a 3-1 score line, on Sunday afternoon, in front of 20,801 spectators in a sold-out Stade Saputo. Sebastian Giovinco, with a brace, and Jozy Altidore guided their team to victory, while Nacho Piatti answered for the Montreal squad.

"We played against a good team today," said Impact head coach Mauro Biello. "For the most part, in the first half, we created some chances, but I think our execution was not there in the final third. If we could have been a bit cleaner, we could have hurt them and the game would have been different. It's disappointing, but they are a good team. You have to be at your best or they will hurt you."

Bleu-blanc-noir pushes in first half

The hosts were the first to test a goalkeeper. In the fifth minute, Matteo Mancosu won an aerial duel against Michael Bradley to allow Michael Salazar to take his chance from afar, but was stopped by Alex Bono. Then, ten minutes later, Blerim Dzemaili had a good opportunity on a free kick, just outside the box. His curled effort was tipped behind the goal line for a corner by the Toronto goalkeeper.

The visitors also had some chances of their own in the first half-hour, often for the bold Jozy Altidore, who lacked precision with his shots in the 10th and 12th minute.

Toronto FC opened the score in the 41st minute. Sebastian Giovinco, taking advantage of a well-placed free kick - and won by Altidore - just a bit to the left, put the ball over the wall and dipped it to the right of a surprised Evan Bush.

TFC doubles down after the break

Coming back from the dressing rooms, Greg Vanney's team was opportunistic. In the 52nd minute, after a throw-in quickly played by Victor Vazquez, Marco Delgado sent a low cross towards Altidore in the box, unmarked; the American striker did not miss his chance.

The Bleu-blanc-noir had two scoring chances back-to-back. At the hour mark, Piatti, on the left flank, controlled Salazar's pass before bending a powerful shot in the middle of the target, which became an easy save for Bono. Then, two minutes later, Piatti, on the counter, dribbled before finding Dzemaili alone in the box, on the right. His first touch did not allow him to shoot quickly and the ensuing hit was straight on the goalkeeper.

Montreal found the back of the net in stoppage time. On a free-kick won by Daniel Lovitz, Dzemaili played it short for Piatti, whose left-footed shot found its way to the Reds' goal.

Immediately after the following kick-off, Toronto scored the insurance goal. Giovinco, alone in the box, volleyed a cross from the right by Steven Beitashour.

"There are still nine games to go and we have games in hand," said captain and midfielder Patrice Bernier. "The season is not over and we are very close to the teams ahead of us. We know we have not played our best game, but we will work in training to prepare to face Chicago next Saturday."

Upcoming games

The Impact will play the last of its four consecutive home games next Saturday, as the Chicago Fire visit again Stade Saputo, at 7pm (TVA Sports, 98,5fm, TSN Radio 690 - TICKETS). Then, the team will travel to Boston to play against New England Revolution in what could be a season decider for the Revs, on Saturday, September 9, at 7:30pm (TVA Sports, 98,5fm, TSN Radio 690).

LINEUPS

MTL - G- Evan Bush; D- Daniel Lovitz, Laurent Ciman, Victor Cabrera, Chris Duvall; M- Samuel Piette, Blerim Dzemaili, Patrice Bernier (Andres Romero 66'); F- Ignacio Piatti, Matteo Mancosu (Anthony Jackson-Hamel 55'), Michael Salazar (Dominic Oduro 70').

Unused subs: Maxime Crepeau, Hassoun Camara, Kyle Fisher, Louis Beland-Goyette

TOR - G- Alexander Bono; D- Justin Morrow, Chris Mavinga, Drew Moor, Eriq Zavaleta, Nicolas Hasler (Steven Beitashour 71'); M-Victor Vazquez, Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado (Jonathan Osorio 70'); F- Jozy Altidore (Tosaint Ricketts 80'), Sebastian Giovinco.

Unused subs: Clint Irwin, Jason Hernandez, Armando Cooper, Raheem Edwards

GOALS

TOR - Giovinco 41'

TOR - Altidore 52' (Delgado, Vazquez)

MTL - Piatti 90'+2' (Dzemaili)

TOR - Giovinco 90'+3' (Beitashour)

CAUTIONS

MTL - Dzemaili 45'+2'

MTL - Cabrera 74'

TOR - Zavaleta 78'

MTL - Ciman 89'

