IMPACT EXERCISES OPTIONS FOR SIX PLAYERS

News Release

MONTREAL - The Montreal Impact announced on Thursday that it has exercised options for six players, meaning that 22 players are currently under contract ahead of the 2018 season.

The club has exercised options for goalkeeper Evan Bush, for defenders Kyle Fisher and Daniel Lovitz, for midfielders David Choinière and Michael Salazar, as well as for striker Nick DePuy.

Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, defenders Deian Boldor, Víctor Cabrera, Laurent Ciman and Wandrille Lefèvre, midfielders Louis Béland-Goyette, Marco Donadel, Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette, Shamit Shome and Ballou Tabla and strikers Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Matteo Mancosu and Dominic Oduro are already under contract for the 2018 season.

The Impact also signed goalkeeper James Pantemis and defender Thomas Meilleur-Giguère ahead of the 2018 season last November 13.

Designated Player Blerim Dzemaili will return with the Impact in 2018. His loan from Bologna FC 1909, which expires on December 31, will be renewed by the club for the 2018 season.

Midfielder and team captain Patrice Bernier retired at the end of the season and will join the Impact Academy in January.

Defender Chris Duvall is currently without a contract but has received a contract offer from the Impact.

The club will not exercise the option for defender Shaun Francis and midfielder Andrés Romero, while the contracts of goalkeeper Eric Kronberg, defender Hassoun Camara and midfielder Hernán Bernardello came to an end and they will not be back at the club in 2018.

Defender Ambroise Oyongo is looking to play overseas, despite receiving a contract offer from the Impact for next season.

"Following a season where our objectives were not met, we will inevitably be making changes to the roster and this is the first step towards shaping our roster for next season" said Impact technical director Adam Braz. We want to thank each player for their contribution to the club and we wish them the best in their next endeavours."

