Impact Comes to Terms on New Deal with Eric Kronberg

MONTREAL - The Montreal Impact announced on Monday that it has come to terms on a new one-year deal with goalkeeper Eric Kronberg.

"We are pleased to have come to an agreement with Eric for the 2017 season," said Impact technical director Adam Braz. "Eric has settled in nicely over the last two years and expressed his desire to remain with the club. He's an experienced goalkeeper and a respected player in the locker room. He will push our first two goalkeepers, Evan and Maxime, to excel throughout the next season."

"I am very excited to be back in Montreal. My family loves the city and I am proud to be a part of the Impact community," said Kronberg. "I am looking forward to working with the players and the coaching staff in the coming year."

Acting as backup goalkeeper with the Impact in his last two seasons, Kronberg appeared in five MLS regular season games and six Amway Canadian Championship games.

Before joining the Impact in 2014, Kronberg played eight seasons in MLS with Sporting Kansas City, after being drafted in the 2006 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of California.

