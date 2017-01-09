Impact Comes to Terms on New Deal with Eric Kronberg
January 9, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Montreal Impact News Release
MONTREAL - The Montreal Impact announced on Monday that it has come to terms on a new one-year deal with goalkeeper Eric Kronberg.
"We are pleased to have come to an agreement with Eric for the 2017 season," said Impact technical director Adam Braz. "Eric has settled in nicely over the last two years and expressed his desire to remain with the club. He's an experienced goalkeeper and a respected player in the locker room. He will push our first two goalkeepers, Evan and Maxime, to excel throughout the next season."
"I am very excited to be back in Montreal. My family loves the city and I am proud to be a part of the Impact community," said Kronberg. "I am looking forward to working with the players and the coaching staff in the coming year."
Acting as backup goalkeeper with the Impact in his last two seasons, Kronberg appeared in five MLS regular season games and six Amway Canadian Championship games.
Before joining the Impact in 2014, Kronberg played eight seasons in MLS with Sporting Kansas City, after being drafted in the 2006 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of California.
Transaction: The Montreal Impact has come to terms on a new one-year deal with goalkeeper Eric Kronberg.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from January 9, 2017
- Ryan Hollingshead Recovering Following Car Accident on Friday, January - FC Dallas
- March 4 Real Salt Lake 2017 Home Opener Tickets Available Now - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire Foundation Announces 2017 Associates Board - Chicago Fire
- Cummings, Godoy Called to Panama National Team - San Jose Earthquakes
- Loan Update: Adekugbe Makes FA Cup Debut in Return - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Jay Simpson - Philadelphia Union
- Impact Comes to Terms on New Deal with Eric Kronberg - Montreal Impact
- MLS Newsstand - January 9, 2017 - MLS
- Jack Stern Named Impact First Team Goalkeeper Coach - Montreal Impact
- 2017 MLS SuperDraft: A Look Back on Previous Seventh Overall Selections - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Acquires Winger Latif Blessing - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.