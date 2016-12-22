Impact Acquires General Allocation Money from Seattle
December 22, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Montreal Impact News Release
MONTREAL - The Montreal Impact announced on Thursday that the club has acquired general allocation money from Seattle Sounders FC in return for midfielder Harry Shipp.
"This trade provides some salary cap flexibility while also allowing us to acquire GAM, which will help us shape our roster moving forward," said Impact technical director Adam Braz. "We'd like to thank Harry for his contribution both on and off the field. We wish him all the best moving forward."
In his only season with the Impact, Shipp recorded two goals and three assists in 27 regular season games and 1,596 minute s played. He also took part in two MLS Cup Playoffs games and one Amway Canadian Championship game.
Transaction: The Montreal Impact acquires general allocation money from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for midfielder Harry Shipp.
