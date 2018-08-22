#ILOVEWICHITA Night Back for Another Season

August 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to partner with the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce to help celebrate with #ILOVEWICHITA Night on Saturday, January 26th when the Thunder takes on the Idaho Steelheads.

"The Thunder had an incredibly successful #ILOVEWICHITA event last year and they've inspired other area sporting teams to host similar events," commented Angie Prather, Vice President of Marketing and Communications Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce. "They've been a real leader among the various athletic teams in promoting civic pride. We're very appreciative of the support of their loyal fan base and their enthusiastic staff. Exciting sporting events hosted by the Thunder generate jobs, attract visitors and provide entertainment options."

The team will be wearing a special Wichita city flag-themed jersey that night and will be auctioned off after the game. Fans will get a chance to vote for their favorite design on social media. There will be special discounts to fans who wear items promoting city pride and the city flag. The jersey that the team will wear this year will be unveiled at a later date.

"I had so much fun spreading Wichita pride with my flag jersey at last year's game," said Mayor Longwell. "I'm so thankful that the Thunder is spreading community love again this year and continuing to bring a first rate hockey experience to our city."

Opening Weekend is coming fast. Join us for a pair of games to kick off the 2018-19 campaign as the Idaho Steelheads come to INTRUST Bank Arena on October 12th and followed by the Allen Americans on October 13th.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 down per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.